Daisy Lowe Siblings: Unveiling the Model’s Family Tree

Daisy Lowe, born in 1989 in London, is a prominent English model and actress.

She started modeling at 15 and has worked with renowned designers like Chanel and Vivienne Westwood.

Lowe dated actor Matt Smith and welcomed a daughter in 2023 with fiancé Jordan Saul.

Additionally, she ventured into acting, appearing in films like Confine and Tulip Fever.

Lowe also participated in Strictly Come Dancing, showcasing her diverse talents beyond the fashion industry.

Siblings

Lowe has a diverse set of siblings.

From her mother’s marriage to Danny Goffey, she has two younger half-brothers, Alfie and Frankie, and a half-sister named Betty.

Additionally, from her father’s marriage to Gwen Stefani, she has three younger half-brothers: Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo.

Career

Lowe began her modeling career at the young age of 15 after being scouted by a talent agent.

She has since graced the catwalks for renowned fashion houses such as Chanel, Dolce & Gabbana, and Vivienne Westwood.

Lowe has also appeared in music videos for artists like her ex-boyfriend Mark Ronson.

In addition to modeling, Lowe has ventured into acting, taking on roles in films like Confine, Tulip Fever and Sweat.

Also Read: Travis Scott Siblings: All About Jordan and Joshua Webster

She has also showcased her vibrant personality on reality TV shows.

Lowe has collaborated with various fashion brands, creating unique and stylish collections.

She has been featured in numerous fashion campaigns and has written articles for prominent publications, sharing her thoughts and opinions on the industry.

Despite her success in the fashion and entertainment industries, Lowe remains passionate about supporting charitable causes, including the Prince’s Trust, which helps young people from disadvantaged backgrounds.

Awards and accolades

Lowe has received recognition for her work in the entertainment industry.

She has won 7 awards and received 2 nominations for her performances, notably for her roles in films like Sweat, Confine and Tulip Fever.

Additionally, Lowe became the youngest floral designer to win Gold at the 2012 Chelsea Flower Show, showcasing her diverse talents beyond acting and modeling.

Notable collaborations

Lowe’s endorsement deals with brands like Mango, Agent Provocateur, and Marc Jacobs involve more than just modeling their products.

These collaborations often include creative input from Lowe, allowing her to infuse her unique style and personality into the collections and campaigns.

Working with Mango, Lowe likely contributes to the design process, bringing her fashion-forward aesthetic to the brand’s offerings.

Her partnership with Agent Provocateur involves embodying the brand’s sensual and luxurious image, adding her own flair to their lingerie campaigns.

Collaborating with Marc Jacobs, a renowned designer, showcases Lowe’s ability to represent high fashion and sophistication.

These endorsement deals not only showcase Lowe’s modeling skills but also highlight her influence in the fashion industry.

By working closely with these brands, she can leverage her personal brand and style to create impactful and memorable campaigns that resonate with audiences and consumers.