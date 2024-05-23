Nate Diaz Siblings: All About Nick and Nina

Nate Diaz, born Nathan Donald Diaz on April 16, 1985, is an American mixed martial artist and professional boxer.

He competes in the UFC welterweight division and has a notable career in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, holding a third-degree black belt in Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

Diaz has fought in various events, including UFC 196 where he submitted Conor McGregor.

He is known for his intense matches, such as his recent fight at UFC 241 where he won against Anthony Pettis.

Siblings

Nate has two siblings, Nick and Nina Diaz.

Nick, his older brother, is a former UFC middleweight contender and a legend in the sport of MMA.

He officially announced his retirement from professional MMA at UFC 266 in September 2021.

Not much is known about Nina as the Diaz brothers have kept her life private and away from the media. It is reported that Nina used to train in karate at a young age but later quit.

The three Diaz siblings were mostly raised by their single mother Melissa, as their father Robert was not around much.

Growing up in difficult circumstances in Stockton, California, the Diaz brothers started training in martial arts at a very young age.

Career

Diaz boasts a professional MMA record of 22 wins and 13 losses, with 13 wins by submission, four by decision and five by knockout.

Despite not winning a world championship, he has achieved significant milestones in his career.

Notably, Diaz won The Ultimate Fighter 5 tournament and has been awarded Fight of the Night honors multiple times.

His biggest win came against Conor McGregor at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016, where he secured victory via a rear-naked choke.

Also Read: Daisy Lowe Siblings: Unveiling the Model’s Family Tree

Diaz also faced Benson Henderson for the UFC Lightweight Championship in 2012.

His recent foray into professional boxing, particularly his fight against Jake Paul, has been lucrative.

Diaz is set to earn more from this single boxing bout than his entire UFC career earnings, estimated to be between $15 million to $20 million.

He has ventured into promoting fights, establishing his promotion company, Real Fighting, Inc., in partnership with Most Valuable Promotions.

This business move is expected to be highly profitable, with a multi-million dollar partnership that could reach over $20 million per fighter.

Diaz’s career is characterized by resilience, skill, and a significant impact on the world of combat sports, making him a prominent figure in the MMA and boxing realms.

Notable fights

Diaz has been involved in several notable fights throughout his career in mixed martial arts.

He submitted Conor McGregor via rear naked choke in the second round at UFC 196 on March 5, 2016, marking a major upset victory.

Diaz won a three-round unanimous decision over Anthony Pettis in a highly anticipated fight at UFC 241 on August 17, 2019.

He faced Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244 on November 2, 2019, with the fight ending in a TKO (doctor stoppage) in the third round.

Diaz lost a five-round unanimous decision to Leon Edwards in a tough welterweight bout at UFC 263 on June 12, 2021.

He submitted Tony Ferguson via guillotine choke in the fourth round at UFC 279 on September 10, 2022, showcasing his grappling skills.