Eric Braeden, an esteemed actor and former athlete, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Braeden is renowned for his extensive career in television and film since the 1960s, most notably for his roles in “The Young and the Restless” and “The Rat Patrol.” He has also starred in films like “Colossus: The Forbin Project,” “Escape from the Planet of the Apes,” and the blockbuster “Titanic.” His portrayal of Victor Newman on “The Young and the Restless” earned him a Daytime Emmy Award in 1998.

Eric Braeden Net Worth $20 Million Date of Birth April 3, 1941 Place of Birth Bredenbe Nationality Deutsche Profession Actor

Early Life

Born Hans-Jörg Gudegast on April 3, 1941, in Bredenbek, Germany, Braeden survived the sinking of the MV Wilhelm Gustloff during World War II. He immigrated to the United States as a young adult and attended the University of Montana.

Eric Braeden Television Career

Braeden’s early career in the United States saw him taking on over 100 guest roles on television shows such as “Combat!,” “12 O’Clock High,” and “Mission: Impossible.” His first significant role came from 1966 to 1968, playing Captain Hans Dietrich on the ABC series “The Rat Patrol.”

In 1980, Braeden began his most iconic role as Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera “The Young and the Restless.” Originally intended for a short stint, the character’s popularity led to Braeden’s continued presence on the show for decades. His performance earned him multiple Daytime Emmy nominations, winning the award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series in 1998. Braeden has also made guest appearances on shows like “Airwolf,” “Murder, She Wrote,” “The Nanny,” “The Bold and the Beautiful,” and “How I Met Your Mother.”

Film Career

Braeden’s film debut was in the 1961 crime film “Operation Eichmann.” He then appeared in the 1965 war film “Morituri” and had significant roles in “Dayton’s Devils” and “100 Rifles.” In 1970, he starred as Dr. Charles Forbin in “Colossus: The Forbin Project,” followed by a role in “Escape from the Planet of the Apes” in 1971. Other notable films include “Lady Ice,” “The Adulteress,” “The Ultimate Thrill,” and “Herbie Goes to Monte Carlo.”

Also Read: Elisabeth Shue net worth

In the 1990s, Braeden returned to film with roles in “The Ambulance” and “Titanic,” where he portrayed John Jacob Astor IV. He also starred in “Meet the Deedles” and, later, “The Man Who Came Back” and “Den of Thieves,” directed by his son, Christian Gudegast.

Athletic Career

Before his acting career, Braeden was an accomplished athlete. He won the German National Team Championship in track and field in 1958 and played soccer in the United States, winning the 1973 National Challenge Cup with Maccabee Los Angeles. Braeden also has experience in boxing and tennis.

Personal Life

In 1966, Braeden married Dale Russell, and they have a son, Christian, who is a writer and filmmaker. In the spring of 2023, Braeden announced his diagnosis of bladder cancer while recovering from knee-replacement surgery and undergoing prostate-related treatment.

Eric Braeden Net Worth

Eric Braeden net worth is $20 million.