JSC postpones Court Of Appeal Judge interviews over death of magistrate 

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) Sunday postponed three-day interviews for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal, which were scheduled for June 18–June 21.

The JSC secretary Winfridah Mokaya said the postponement was in solidarity with the judicial service, which is still reeling from the death of Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti.

“In solidarity with the Judiciary to mourn and honour the life and service of Hon. Kivuti, the Commission has postponed the interviews for the position of Judge of the Court of Appeal scheduled for June 18th–21st, 2024,” the JSC statement issued on Sunday reads in part.

“We regret any inconvenience caused. The Commission will publish a revised interview schedule in due course.

Makadara Principal Magistrate Monica Kivuti died on Saturday, days after being shot by a police officer.

Magistrate Kivuti was shot in the chest and pelvis by Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto of the OCS Londiani Police Station during an active session of the Makadara Law Courts.

The OCS was shot dead by officers who responded to the incident.

A court orderly and two other officers who tried to remove the magistrate from the scene and secure the courtroom also sustained gunshot wounds during the incident.

Chief Justice Martha Koome declared Tuesday June 18 the day of mourning for the Judiciary following the death of Kivuti.

In honour of the late magistrate, Koome announced the suspension of court sittings and matters listed across all courts and tribunals on Tuesday, June 18.

“No Court will sit on this day. Matters that had been listed on Tuesday across all Courts and Tribunals will be accommodated in the Court dairies on a priority basis,” she said.

Koome directed that presiding Judges and heads of stations will lead remembrance meetings in common rooms in all court stations across the country on the mourning day at 10 am to commiserate with Kivuti’s family and one another.

CJ Koome said courts in Nairobi will convene at Makadara and Milimani Law Courts for the commiseration.

The resolution came after the CJ chaired a the Judiciary Leadership Team (JLT) to deliberate on the matter of Kivuti’s murder.

“The Judiciary administration will also work day and night to complete the prefabs at Makadara Law Courts,” she said.

CJ Koome said all affected matters listed before Makadara Law Courts next week will be mentioned before Milimani Law Courts.

She further said the Judiciary administrative units will work on boosting security across all court stations with the available resources.

“In the meantime, the Judiciary leadership will engage the Executive and Parliament on additional resources to support the implementation of past recommendations touching on securing the Judiciary – a matter that has been discussed repeatedly with the concerned agencies for many years.”

The Chief Justice called on the Ministry of Interior and National Administration and the office of the Inspector General of Police to deploy additional officers to reinforce the complement of officers in the Judiciary Police Unit.

She further called for the reorganisation of the Judiciary Police Unit into a fully-fledged Police Unit under the leadership of a senior commanding officer with a fully functional Secretariat.

Temporary courts being held in tents will be removed.

CJ Koome reassured Judges, judicial officers and staff that the Judiciary Leadership Team is aware of the security concerns that they continually face in the dispensation of justice and are taking the necessary measures to address the concerns.