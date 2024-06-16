Murder Convict Jowie Irungu’s Father Is Dead

Jowie Irungu, who was sentenced to death for the murder of businesswoman Monica Kimani, is now seeking permission to attend his father’s burial.

His father, Julius Irungu, passed away on Saturday, June 15, while receiving treatment.

Irungu’s widow, Annastacia Thaama, confirmed to the press that her husband had been admitted to Nakuru Level 5 Hospital Annex while battling cancer.

Confirming Julius’s death, Irungu’s lawyer, Andrew Muge, remarked that they were exploring possibilities for his client to attend his father’s burial.

Aged 64, Julius Irungu had battled cancer for many years, including most of the time his son was facing murder charges.

This explained why Jowie was accompanied only by his mother when Lady Justice Grace Nzioka delivered the death sentence to the former private security operative in March.

In February 2024, the High Court ruled that convicted individuals have the right to attend the burials of close family members.

“The right of a prisoner or detained person to a temporary leave of absence to attend the burial or funeral of a close relative is rooted in the principle of humane treatment and inherent dignity as a human being,” the court ruled.