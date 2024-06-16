DP Gachagua Asks for Prayers for Him to Continue Being an Honest Man 

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Sunday asked for prayers from Kenyans to enable him continue being an honest man.

Speaking during the consecration of ACK Nakuru Diocese Bishop Anthony Mambo in Nakuru, Gachagua said he will maintain his famed “honest man” mantra and he will always strive to voice the truth to the Kenyan electorates.

He also urged Kenyans to support President William Ruto’s ambitions to salvage the dipping economy under his economic transformation agenda.

“Pray for our president to get wisdom and courage to lead our country, especially on the economic transformation in this country. Continue praying for our country,” he said.

“Also remember me because you know I am a truthful and honest man. Pray for me that I continue being truthful and honest.”

Gachagua has accused leaders affiliated with Ruto of creating bad blood between him and the president.

During a public rally in Kirinyaga County on Saturday, a seemingly irate Gachagua slammed the said president’s allies over what he termed as condescension, reiterating that only the president and the people of Kenya could tell him what to do.

“Even some of his friends, his PAs want to order me around on how to do my work. Is it possible? Even bloggers of the president want to tell me what to do… you know me, I have only two bosses, President Ruto and the people of Kenya,” he said.

He said the allies are responsible for the ongoing perceived discord and rift that is slowly forming between him and the president saying they have also formed a WhatsApp group dubbed ‘Project 22’ where they are inciting other leaders against Gachagua.

“The problem you are currently witnessing is that some people who are friends of the president also want to be my boss. Is it possible?” Gachagua posed.

He rubbished claims that he was advocating for tribal politics, maintaining that unity for the mountain would guarantee the region bigger resources in the national.

Gachagua has also called for the support of the Church in the ongoing fight against illicit alcohol, drugs and substance abuse.

The Deputy President, who was accompanied by his spouse Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, said the war can only be won with the support of all including the church.

“We are seeking partnership with the church in the fight against illicit alcohol, drugs and substance abuse. We are keen on working with our bishops because we cannot succeed in this war without your support,” said Gachagua.

He said the Church is critical in all facets of the war including rehabilitation of addicts.

“We need you to help us in mentorship, counselling and in establishment of rehabilitation centres so that those who are addicted can be taken for care and recovery,” the DP added during the Service presided over by ACK Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit.

Further, he said the government will continue working with the clergy and church members in developing the country and improving the lives of the people.

“The church and state are one. We look after the same people. We do the same job in improving the lives of the people,” DP stated.

