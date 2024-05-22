Dusty Baker Net Worth

Dusty Baker, an American former baseball player and current manager, boasts a net worth of $20 million. Baker’s professional career in Major League Baseball (MLB) spanned from 1968 to 1986 as a player, followed by a notable managerial career. He was drafted directly out of high school by the Atlanta Braves in 1967, spent a year in the Minor Leagues, and made his MLB debut in 1968.

Early Life

Born Johnnie B. Baker Jr. on June 15, 1949, in Riverside, California, Dusty Baker is the oldest of five children. At 14, his family moved to the Sacramento area, where his father worked at McClellan Air Force Base. Baker attended Del Campo High School, excelling in various sports. Drafted by the Atlanta Braves in 1967, Baker chose to pursue baseball despite his father’s wishes for him to attend college, leading to a seven-year estrangement.

Baker debuted with the Atlanta Braves in 1968 and simultaneously served in the Marine Corps Reserve as a motor transport mechanic, a position he held through the mid-70s. During the offseasons, he played for the Mexican Pacific League’s Yaquis de Obregón.

Dusty Baker Career

Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers

Baker played for the Atlanta Braves until 1975 before joining the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he experienced significant success. With the Dodgers from 1976 to 1983, he won the 1981 World Series and was named an All-Star twice. He also won two Silver Slugger Awards and a Golden Glove Award during this period.

San Francisco Giants and Oakland Athletics

After his tenure with the Dodgers, Baker briefly played for the San Francisco Giants and the Oakland Athletics, retiring from MLB in 1986 with a .278 batting average, 242 home runs, and 1,013 RBIs.

Dusty Baker Managerial Career

San Francisco Giants

Baker began his coaching career with the San Francisco Giants, initially as a first base coach in 1988 and later as a hitting coach. In 1993, he became the team’s manager, leading them to a 103-59 record and earning the NL Manager of the Year Award in his first year. Under his management, the Giants won division titles in 1997 and 2000 and advanced to the World Series in 2002. He ended his tenure with the Giants with an 840-715 regular-season record.

Chicago Cubs

In 2002, Baker became the manager of the Chicago Cubs, leading them to their first division title in 14 years and their first postseason series victory since 1908. Despite initial success, the team’s performance declined, and Baker left the Cubs after the 2005 season with a 322-326 record.

Cincinnati Reds

Baker managed the Cincinnati Reds from 2007 to 2013. In 2010, he led the Reds to a Central Division title and their first playoff appearance in 15 years. Despite another division title in 2012, Baker was fired in 2013, finishing with a 509-463 record.

Washington Nationals and Houston Astros

In 2016, Baker managed the Washington Nationals, winning the NL East titles in 2016 and 2017 but losing in the NLDS both years. In 2020, he became the manager of the Houston Astros, leading them to multiple postseason successes, including his 1,900th career win and an AL pennant in 2021.

Dusty Baker Salary

In January 2020, Baker signed a one-year contract with the Astros worth around $1.5 million. Despite past financial challenges, including a significant debt to the IRS due to tax shelter investments in the late 1980s, Baker resolved these issues with help from Giants owner Peter Magowan and repaid a $1 million loan in full by 2003.

Personal Life

Baker is married to Melissa, with whom he has a son named Darren. He also has a daughter named Melissa from a previous marriage. The family resides in Granite Bay, California. Baker is actively involved in philanthropy as a member of the National Advisory Board for Positive Coaching Alliance, dedicated to empowering student-athletes.

Real Estate

In June 2003, Baker purchased a 5-acre plot in Granite Bay, California, for $589,000, where he built a 9,000-square-foot mansion. This property, featuring multiple structures, large lawns, and a basketball court, is now worth an estimated $5-6 million.

