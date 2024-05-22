Doug DeMuro Net Worth

Doug DeMuro, an American YouTube personality, writer, and businessman, has a net worth of $10 million. He is best known for his popular automobile review YouTube channel, which bears his name. Before gaining fame on YouTube, DeMuro contributed to automotive blogs such as The Truth About Cars and Jalopnik and served as an editor and writer for Autotrader.com’s blog Oversteer. In 2020, he expanded his entrepreneurial pursuits by launching the automobile auction website Cars & Bids.

Early Life

Doug DeMuro was born on May 22, 1988, in Denver, Colorado. He attended George Washington High School and later pursued higher education at Emory University, graduating with a BA in economics.

Doug DeMuro Career

DeMuro’s first job in the automotive industry was in 2012 at the North American headquarters of Porsche in Atlanta, Georgia, where he worked as a vehicle allocation manager. Concurrently, he wrote articles for Autotrader.com. After a year, DeMuro left Porsche to focus on his writing career, contributing to The Truth About Cars, Jalopnik, and his blog, PlaysWithCars. In 2014, he moved from Atlanta to Philadelphia, continuing his writing for various online platforms and print media like the Philadelphia Media Network and the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

YouTube Career

In 2013, DeMuro launched his self-titled YouTube channel, where he reviews a wide range of cars from different eras, assigning each a score between 10 and 100. His reviews include classic cars like the Ford GT and Ferrari F40, as well as modern vehicles like the Maserati Ghibli and Tesla Model 3. The channel, which has amassed over four million subscribers and more than 1.5 billion views, features cars typically owned by individuals or dealerships.

In 2018, DeMuro started a second YouTube channel, More Doug DeMuro, featuring vlog-style content and Q&A videos, not all of which are car-related. Many of the videos on his main channel have garnered millions of views.

Cars & Bids

After leaving Autotrader.com, DeMuro launched Cars & Bids in 2020, an automobile auction website specializing in cars built from 1980 onwards. The first listing was his own 2012 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG Wagon. By 2021, Cars & Bids had 4,000 listings with $75 million in sales. Between 2020 and 2023, the site sold $230 million worth of cars. In late 2022, the platform secured a $37 million investment from The Chernin Group, which enabled DeMuro to purchase his dream car, a Porsche Carrera GT.

Doug DeMuro’s Car Collection

DeMuro has owned over 25 different cars, many of which he has featured on his YouTube channel. His first car was a 1996 Volvo 850 sedan, a gift from his parents. Notable vehicles in his collection have included a 2006 Land Rover Range Rover, a 2004 Ferrari 360 Modena, a 2005 Ford GT, a 1999 Mercedes-Benz G 500 Cabriolet, a 1994 Audi RS2 Avant, a 2020 Land Rover Defender 110, and a 2013 Toyota Land Cruiser. His dream car, a 2005 Porsche Carrera GT, was finally acquired in late 2022.

Doug DeMuro Books

DeMuro has authored three books. In 2013, he published “Play With Cars” and the e-book “From My Perspective.” His third book, “Bumper to Bumper,” was released in 2016.

Appearances and Collaborations

In 2017, DeMuro appeared on CNBC’s “Jay Leno’s Garage,” participating in a blindfolded car identification game with Jay Leno. He collaborated with Leno again in 2019 to review Leno’s McLaren F1, which DeMuro described as the “greatest car ever made.”

Personal Life and Real Estate

Doug DeMuro lives in San Diego, California, with his wife Joanna. In late 2019, they purchased a historic property dating back to 1913 for $1.7 million. In June 2022, they bought a 3,000-square-foot vacation home in Nantucket, Massachusetts, for $3.5 million, originally built in the 1870s. The couple has a bearded Collie named Noodle and welcomed a son in 2021.

