    Bellingham’s header gives England Euro win over Serbia

    Linda Amiani
    England, Bellingham
    An early header by Jude Bellingham was enough for England to beat Serbia 1-0: IMAGE/Courtesy

    An early header by Jude Bellingham was enough for England to beat Serbia 1-0 in their Group C opener at the European Championship on Sunday as they ground out a victory from a contest they initially dominated.

    England took the lead in the 13th minute when Bellingham burst into the six-yard box to power home a header from a deflected Bukayo Saka cross, finishing off a move that the 20-year-old maestro launched himself deep in midfield.

    Gareth Southgate’s side controlled possession but struggled to turn their domination into scoring opportunities against a Serbia side who defended deep and ended the first half with no goal attempts at the Arena AufSchalke in Gelsenkirchen.

    Serbia looked livelier in the second half albeit without creating clear-cut chances and goalkeeper Predrag Rajkovic had to make a stunning reflex save that bounced off the crossbar to keep out a Harry Kane close-range header in the 77th minute.

    By Agencies.

    X