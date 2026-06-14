Former NFL Star Aldon Smith Dies Aged 36

Former National Football League (NFL) linebacker Aldon Smith has died at the age of 36, his former team, the San Francisco 49ers, confirmed on Saturday.

In a statement, the 49ers expressed shock and sadness over Smith’s death, describing him as one of the most talented players to have worn the club’s colours.

“We are devastated by the sudden and tragic passing of Aldon Smith. Aldon’s undeniable talent and sheer dominance on the field were on display from the moment he joined our organization, having recorded one of the best rookie seasons the National Football League has seen,” the team said.

The club also paid tribute to Smith’s personality and impact beyond football.

“Beyond his excellence as a player, Aldon will be remembered for his infectious smile that lit up every room he walked into. Our entire organization sends its deepest condolences to the Smith family and all who knew and loved Aldon,” the statement added.

The team did not disclose the cause of death.

Smith was selected seventh overall by the 49ers in the 2011 NFL Draft after an impressive collegiate career at the University of Missouri. He quickly established himself as one of the league’s most dominant defensive players.

During his four seasons with San Francisco, Smith made 50 appearances, recording 152 tackles and 44 sacks. His outstanding performances earned him a Pro Bowl selection in 2012 and First-Team All-Pro honours the same year.

After leaving the 49ers, Smith went on to play for the Oakland Raiders and later the Dallas Cowboys, with his final NFL season coming in 2020.

Despite his success on the field, Smith’s career was frequently interrupted by legal and disciplinary issues. He faced multiple suspensions from the NFL for violations of the league’s personal conduct and substance abuse policies.

In 2014, he was suspended for nine games before being released by the 49ers the following year after another DUI-related arrest. While with the Raiders, he received a one-year suspension in 2015 for violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy.

Smith was reinstated by the league in 2020 and made a brief return to professional football. He later signed with the Seattle Seahawks in 2021 but was released before the start of the season.