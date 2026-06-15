At the time of her death in December 2022, Barbara Walters had an estimated net worth of $170 million. Over a television career that spanned more than six decades, Walters became one of the most influential journalists in American broadcasting history, breaking barriers for women in television and conducting some of the most-watched interviews ever aired.

Known for her work on programs such as Today, 20/20, the ABC Evening News, and The View, Walters transformed television journalism while building an impressive fortune through salary earnings, production deals, books, and real estate investments.

Barbara Walters Net Worth $170 Million Date of Birth September 25, 1929 Place of Birth Boston, Massachusetts

Early Life

Barbara Jill Walters was born on September 25, 1929, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Her father, Lou Walters, was a successful nightclub owner and entertainment entrepreneur who operated venues in Boston, New York, and Las Vegas. Because of her father’s work, Walters grew up around celebrities, entertainers, and public figures, an experience that later helped shape her comfort interviewing famous personalities.

She had an older sister, Jacqueline, who lived with developmental disabilities, and a brother who died during childhood.

Education

Walters attended several schools as her family relocated frequently before eventually graduating from Miami Beach High School in Florida.

She later enrolled at Sarah Lawrence College, earning a degree in English in 1951.

Her education helped develop the writing and communication skills that would become central to her journalism career.

Beginning Her Television Career

After graduating from college, Walters initially worked in advertising before transitioning into television production.

She started at local television stations writing scripts, producing segments, and handling behind-the-scenes duties. Her early work included producing children’s programming and writing for morning television shows.

These experiences gave her valuable newsroom experience at a time when very few women held influential positions in television production.

Breakthrough on The Today Show

Walters joined NBC’s Today program in 1961 as a writer and researcher.

Over time, she moved in front of the camera and became known as one of the program’s most talented reporters. Her ability to prepare thoroughly and ask insightful questions helped distinguish her from other television personalities.

In 1974, Walters made history when she became the first female co-host of The Today Show.

The promotion represented a major breakthrough for women in television journalism and established Walters as one of the most recognizable faces on American television.

Historic Move to ABC News

In 1976, Walters signed a landmark contract with ABC News and became the first woman to co-anchor a network evening news program.

Her move generated enormous media attention and made her one of the highest-profile journalists in the country.

Although her partnership with co-anchor Harry Reasoner was often described as challenging, Walters’ appointment marked a historic moment for women in broadcast news.

Success on 20/20

After leaving the evening news desk, Walters joined the ABC news magazine 20/20.

The program became one of television’s most respected news shows, and Walters spent decades interviewing presidents, world leaders, entertainers, athletes, and cultural icons.

Her interviewing style combined preparation, persistence, and a personal touch that frequently produced memorable and revealing conversations.

Barbara Walters’ Most Famous Interviews

Walters became renowned for securing interviews with some of the world’s most influential figures.

Among her notable interview subjects were:

Fidel Castro

Vladimir Putin

Margaret Thatcher

Michael Jackson

Katharine Hepburn

Monica Lewinsky

Her 1999 interview with Monica Lewinsky attracted approximately 74 million viewers, making it one of the most-watched television interviews in American history.

Creating The View

In 1997, Walters launched one of the most successful daytime talk shows ever created: The View.

The concept centered around women from different backgrounds discussing politics, entertainment, and current events.

Walters served as creator, executive producer, and co-host, helping transform the program into a daytime television institution.

The show became a major success and remains one of her most enduring contributions to television.

Books and Media Ventures

Walters also achieved success as an author.

Her books included:

How to Talk with Practically Anybody about Practically Anything

Audition: A Memoir

Her memoir became a bestseller and offered readers a detailed look at her personal life, career challenges, and groundbreaking achievements in journalism.

Personal Life

Barbara Walters was married four times to three different men.

Her marriages included relationships with:

Robert Henry Katz

Lee Guber

Merv Adelson

She and Lee Guber adopted a daughter, Jacqueline, in 1968.

Despite her highly public career, Walters often maintained a relatively private approach to discussing her personal relationships.

Health Challenges

In 2010, Walters underwent successful heart surgery to replace an aortic valve.

Following months of recovery, she returned to television before eventually retiring from The View in 2014.

Although she stepped away from regular television appearances, she continued producing specials and conducting occasional interviews during her later years.

Real Estate Holdings

One of Walters’ most valuable assets was her longtime Manhattan residence.

For decades she lived in a luxury cooperative apartment overlooking Central Park on Fifth Avenue in New York City.

After her death, the apartment was listed for sale for nearly $20 million before eventually selling for approximately $15 million in 2024.

The prestigious property represented a significant portion of her estate.

Awards

Throughout her career, Walters received numerous honors, including:

Multiple Emmy Awards

Lifetime Achievement Awards

Induction into the Television Academy Hall of Fame

A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

She is widely regarded as one of the most influential interviewers and broadcasters in television history.

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