Elizabeth Dole is an American politician, attorney, and public servant who has an estimated net worth of $40 million. Over a career spanning several decades, she became one of the most prominent women in Republican politics, serving in presidential administrations, leading major nonprofit organizations, and representing North Carolina in the U.S. Senate.

Dole is also widely known as the wife of the late Bob Dole, to whom she was married from 1975 until his death in 2021. Throughout her career, she broke numerous barriers for women in government and became one of the most recognizable female political figures in America.

Elizabeth Dole Net Worth $2 Million Date of Birth July 29, 1936 Place of Birth Salisbury, North Carolina Nationality American

Early Life

Elizabeth Dole was born Mary Elizabeth Alexander Hanford on July 29, 1936, in Salisbury, North Carolina.

An outstanding student, she attended Duke University, where she earned a degree in political science. While at Duke, she participated in student government, academic honor societies, and various campus leadership activities.

Following graduation, she continued her education at:

University of Oxford

Harvard University

Harvard Law School

She earned her law degree in 1965, becoming one of only a small number of women in her graduating class.

Entry Into Politics

Dole’s political involvement began early.

She campaigned for the presidential ticket of John F. Kennedy and Lyndon B. Johnson in 1960.

Her government career accelerated during the administration of Richard Nixon, where she served in consumer affairs roles before being appointed to the Federal Trade Commission.

By the 1970s, she had become one of the most influential women in Washington.

Federal Trade Commission Leadership

Dole served on the Federal Trade Commission beginning in 1973.

Her work focused on consumer protection issues, business regulation, and public policy. She later resigned to support Bob Dole’s presidential campaign efforts.

This period helped establish her reputation as an effective administrator and policy expert.

Secretary of Transportation

In 1983, President Ronald Reagan appointed Dole as U.S. Secretary of Transportation.

She served in the role until 1987 and became known for:

Strengthening transportation safety programs

Promoting seatbelt use

Supporting infrastructure improvements

Advocating for equal opportunities for women

Her leadership earned bipartisan praise and significantly elevated her national profile.

Secretary of Labor

Dole later joined the administration of President George H. W. Bush as Secretary of Labor.

Her appointment made history because she became the first woman to serve in Cabinet positions under two different presidents.

During her tenure, she focused on:

Workplace safety

Employment programs

Labor standards

Economic development initiatives

Her service reinforced her reputation as one of the most experienced women in government.

Leadership of the American Red Cross

In 1991, Dole became president of the American Red Cross.

She led the organization for nearly a decade and is credited with modernizing operations and improving blood collection and distribution systems across the United States.

Her leadership helped strengthen the nonprofit’s public image and operational efficiency.

Many observers consider this period one of the most successful chapters of her professional career.

Presidential Campaign

In 1999, Dole launched a campaign for the Republican nomination in the 2000 presidential election.

She became one of the most prominent women ever to seek a major party’s presidential nomination.

Although she eventually withdrew from the race due to fundraising challenges, her candidacy was considered groundbreaking and helped pave the way for future female presidential candidates.

She was also considered as a possible running mate for George W. Bush before he selected Dick Cheney.

U.S. Senate Career

After relocating back to North Carolina, Dole successfully ran for the U.S. Senate in 2002.

She became:

The first woman elected to represent North Carolina in the Senate

One of the most prominent Republican women in Congress

During her Senate tenure, she served on several influential committees, including:

Armed Services

Banking

Aging

Small Business and Entrepreneurship

She also became the first woman to chair the National Republican Senatorial Committee.

Her Senate service lasted from 2003 until 2009.

Elizabeth Dole Foundation

Following her departure from elected office, Dole established the Elizabeth Dole Foundation in 2012.

The foundation focuses on supporting family caregivers of wounded military veterans and service members.

Its programs have raised national awareness about the challenges faced by military caregivers and helped provide resources to thousands of families.

The organization remains one of Dole’s most significant post-political achievements.

Marriage to Bob Dole

Elizabeth Dole met Bob Dole in the early 1970s.

The couple married in December 1975 at the Washington National Cathedral and remained together for nearly 46 years until Bob Dole’s death in 2021.

Though they did not have children together, Elizabeth became stepmother to Bob’s daughter, Robin.

Their marriage was widely regarded as one of the most influential partnerships in modern American politics.

Books

Dole has authored and co-authored several books, including:

The Doles: Unlimited Partners

Hearts Touched by Fire

She has also been the subject of biographies that explore her groundbreaking political career and influence on public policy.

Her work in government, nonprofit leadership, and politics has made her a role model for generations of women pursuing careers in public service.

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