Elaine Chao is a Taiwanese-American businesswoman, government official, and former Cabinet secretary who has an estimated net worth of $30 million. She is best known for serving in two presidential administrations, becoming one of the most prominent Asian-American political figures in U.S. history.

Over the course of her career, Chao held several high-profile government positions, including serving as U.S. Secretary of Labor under President George W. Bush and U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President Donald Trump. Outside government, she has also served on the boards of major corporations and nonprofit organizations.

She is married to longtime Republican leader Mitch McConnell, and together they have been among Washington’s most influential political couples for decades.

Elaine Chao Net Worth $30 Million Date of Birth March 26, 1953 Place of Birth Taipei

Early Life

Elaine Lan Chao was born on March 26, 1953, in Taipei. She was the eldest of six daughters born to James and Ruth Chao.

Her father immigrated to the United States first, followed by the rest of the family several years later. Chao spent part of her childhood in Taiwan before relocating to New York, where she continued her education.

She attended Syosset High School on Long Island before enrolling at Mount Holyoke College, earning a degree in economics.

Chao later attended Harvard Business School, where she earned a Master of Business Administration degree.

Early Career in Banking and Transportation

Before entering public service, Chao built a career in finance and banking.

She worked at:

Bank of America

Citicorp

Transportation and maritime agencies

Her government career began during the administration of Ronald Reagan, when she joined the U.S. Department of Transportation.

She later became chairwoman of the Federal Maritime Commission and subsequently served as Deputy Secretary of Transportation under President George H. W. Bush.

Director of the Peace Corps

In 1991, Chao was appointed Director of the Peace Corps.

During her leadership, the organization expanded its presence into Eastern Europe and Central Asia following the collapse of the Soviet Union.

Her tenure helped raise her national profile and established her reputation as a capable administrator.

Leadership at United Way

After leaving government, Chao became president of United Way of America.

She took over at a time when the organization was recovering from a major financial scandal involving former leadership.

Many observers credited Chao with helping restore public confidence and improving the nonprofit’s reputation.

U.S. Secretary of Labor

In 2001, President George W. Bush appointed Chao as Secretary of Labor.

She served for the entirety of Bush’s two terms, making her one of the longest-serving labor secretaries in modern history.

During her time in office, she oversaw workforce programs, labor initiatives, and recovery efforts connected to major national events such as:

The September 11 attacks

Hurricane Katrina

Her tenure also generated debate among labor advocates, who argued that the department did not aggressively enforce some workplace regulations.

Corporate and Private Sector Career

Following her departure from government in 2009, Chao joined the boards of several major companies and institutions.

Her board positions included roles with:

Wells Fargo

Dole Food Company

Various educational and policy organizations

She also became a political commentator and public speaker while remaining active in public policy discussions.

U.S. Secretary of Transportation

Chao returned to government in 2017 after being nominated by President Donald Trump to serve as Secretary of Transportation.

During her tenure, she oversaw transportation policy involving:

Highways

Aviation

Rail systems

Maritime transportation

Infrastructure modernization

She served until January 2021 and became the first Cabinet member to resign following the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Business

After leaving government, Chao resumed her corporate career.

She has served on the boards of companies including:

Kroger

Hyliion

ChargePoint

These positions have allowed her to remain active in both business and transportation-related industries.

Controversies

Like many high-profile public officials, Chao faced scrutiny during her government service.

Some critics questioned whether her family’s extensive shipping interests created potential conflicts of interest while she served in public office.

Government watchdog investigations reviewed certain actions connected to her tenure as Transportation Secretary, including allegations involving the use of department resources and interactions related to family business matters.

Chao has consistently maintained that she complied with applicable ethics rules and government requirements.

Personal Life

Elaine Chao married Mitch McConnell in 1993.

Their marriage has made them one of the most influential couples in American politics.

Chao’s younger sister, Angela Chao, led the family’s shipping company until her tragic death in 2024.

Throughout her career, Chao has remained closely connected to both her family’s business interests and public service initiatives.

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