New York Knicks win NBA championship for first time in over 50 years

The New York Knicks won the National Basketball Association championship for the first time in over 50 years, sending the city and fans into a frenzy after the long-awaited victory.

The Knicks clinched the title on Saturday nightagainst the San Antonio Spurs, 94-90, in the fifth game of the best-of-seven series.

While the game was in Texas, New Yorkers took to their hometown streets in droves to watch and celebrate the milestone moment for the team, its fans and the entire city.

Some fans also made their way to Texas where the two teams faced off at the Frost Center, the Spurs’ home arena.

Elizabeth Madigan flew to San Antonio from New York Friday night ahead of Saturday’s game.

“I’ve been waiting for this, honestly most of my life. The last time the Knicks won, I was 6 months old, and so I can’t begin to describe how excited I am. It’s been unbelievable,” she said.

“I definitely had my doubts. But we did pull it off. Knicks forever.”

This season has represented a stunning reversal of fortune for the Knicks after decades as one of the worst teams in the league. The last time they made it all the way to the finals was in 1999, also against the Spurs, who ultimately beat them. Their last finals win was even earlier, in 1973.

They held a 3-1 lead in the series heading into Saturday’s game.

“I grew up watching the Knicks. They were so bad for so long,” said Jake Minicucci while sitting with his friends on the patio of a Manhattan sports bar “This might be the first time I cry in a very long time, tonight.”

Fans’ anticipation before the game was like a champagne bottle about to pop its cork.

“This city is electric,” said Jake Minicucci while sitting with friends on the patio of a Manhattan sports bar. “I’ve never gotten so many head nods, everybody knowing we are in it for the Knicks together.”

The 50-plus year drought was very much on the minds of some Knicks fans including Daniel Brown who said the evening had the potential “to be one of the best nights in the history of this city.”

“I’ve lived here all my life, I’ve never experienced anything like this,” said the 24-year-old.

Ahead of the game, New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani said in a social media post that the city was working with the Knicks to host watch parties outside Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Wollman Rink.

“As we celebrate, be responsible, look out for one another, stay safe, be smart, and make this a night that reflects the very best of our city,” the mayor said.

His call for safety came after a few instances of violence in New York City against Spurs fans, including one assault that landed a fan in the hospital and another in which a fast food worker wearing a Spurs jersey was attacked, according to local reports.

Madigan said that in San Antonio, even as a Knicks fan, she felt welcome.

“Honestly the San Antonians have been so loving and welcoming despite the obvious competition,” she said.

Both Knicks and Spurs players have condemned the violence and harassment.

Ahead of Saturday’s Game 5, fan travelling to San Antonio from New York to attend the game were in a frenzy about possibly getting locked out of the arena.

In a note on its website for the game, Ticketmaster said purchases by those living farther than 150mi (241km) from the San Antonio arena would be cancelled and refunded without notice.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul posted on social media: “Knicks fans finally get within one game of a championship and their reward is having their tickets canceled?”

But Ticketmaster assured fans that no tickets purchased on its platform “have or will be canceled”.

By BBC News