Jain and Ghule centuries keep Ruaraka A unbeaten in NCCA Super Division

Defending champions Ruaraka A maintained their flawless start to the Nairobi County Cricket Association (NCCA) Super Division 50-Overs League with a commanding 127-run victory over Nairobi Gymkhana A, thanks to another batting masterclass from Satyalaksha Jain and Omkar Ghule.

The win, their third in as many matches, lifted Ruaraka A to the top of the standings on 12 points, underlining their dominance in the opening weeks of the season.

Batting first at Sir Ali Ground after Gymkhana opted to field, Ruaraka piled up a daunting 389 all out in 49.5 overs. Jain smashed a breathtaking 164 from 107 deliveries, striking 17 fours and five sixes at a strike rate of 153.27, while Player of the Match Ghule blasted 125 off just 91 balls, including 11 fours and five sixes.

The pair, who have now both registered two centuries in just three innings this season, once again laid the foundation for Ruaraka’s imposing total. Young Gymkhana seamers Neel Doshi and Krishil Patel endured a difficult outing as Ruaraka’s batters dominated throughout the innings.

Gymkhana’s reply never gathered enough momentum as they were bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs, remaining without a win after three rounds.

Elsewhere, Swamibapa A produced a clinical all-round display to defeat Stray Lions A by seven wickets at Peponi.

After winning the toss and electing to field under overcast conditions, Swamibapa’s bowlers exploited the helpful conditions brilliantly, dismissing Stray Lions for 160 in 39.1 overs.

Sachin Gill starred with the ball, returning outstanding figures of 2 for 8 from nine overs, including four maidens, while Peter Koech claimed 2 for 24.

Swamibapa then cruised to 162 for 3 in only 27.5 overs. Captain Rushab Patel top-scored with 59 off 58 balls before Onkar Jadhav sealed victory with an unbeaten 84 from 69 deliveries. The victory lifted Swamibapa to third place after recovering from an opening-round defeat.

The weekend also produced one of the rarest results in league cricket as Sikh Union A and Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj (SCLPS YL A) battled to a dramatic tie.

Samaj posted 284 for 8 from their 50 overs, with half-centuries from Ansh Jadhav and local favourite Ankit Bhanderi anchoring the innings.

Sikh Union matched the total exactly, finishing on 284 for 9 after their allotted overs. Kenya international Shubham Patel almost guided his side to victory with a superb 117 off 124 balls, registering his first century of the campaign.

The result leaves Sikh Union A fourth on the table with one win, one loss and one tie.

The scheduled fixture between Sir Ali Muslim Club A and Ngara Sports Club A was abandoned without play because of unplayable conditions.

Ruaraka pair dominate batting charts

Three rounds into the season, Ruaraka A’s batting duo continues to dominate the individual statistics.

Jain leads the run-scoring charts with 312 runs from three innings at an average of 104.00 and a strike rate of 143.78, while Ghule is second with 273 runs at an average of 91.00.

Sikh Union’s Shubham Patel occupies third place with 215 runs at an average of 71.67, followed by teammate Sukhdeep Singh with 165 runs at a strike rate of 133.06. Swamibapa’s Dhwanil Patel rounds out the top five with 162 runs from three innings.

With all five batters having played the same number of innings, the race for the season’s leading run-scorer is already developing into a contest between Ruaraka’s prolific pair and challengers from Sikh Union and Swamibapa.

In Division One, Kanbis B preserved their perfect record with a seven-wicket win over Legends CC A. Swamibapa B defeated Wolves CC A by three wickets, Nairobi Gymkhana B edged Ruaraka B by three runs in a low-scoring thriller, while Sir Ali B beat Sikh Union B by 63 runs.