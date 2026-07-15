Starmer says it’s the ‘end of my political journey’ at his final Prime Minister’s Questions

Sir Keir Starmer told MPs it was the “end of my political journey” and he was “proud of everything I have achieved” at his final Prime Minister’s Questions before standing down.

Normal political hostilities were largely set aside during the 50 minute session, as MPs on all sides paid tribute to the departing PM, traded jokes and shared anecdotes.

There were tears from some of Sir Keir’s closest allies, with the outgoing PM thanking his staff who he said had been “prepared to walk through fire for me”.

As he left the chamber, he was given a standing ovation by his own MPs, as well as many on the opposition benches, while his family watched on from the gallery.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves – who was at Sir Keir’s side on the front bench as usual – appeared close to tears.

Labour MP Carolyn Harris was also overcome by emotion as she told MPs that “every day we see his decency and his courage shine through”.

Sir Keir is due to hand over power to Andy Burnham on Monday, after the former Greater Manchester mayor is confirmed as Labour leader at a special Labour conference on Friday.

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch refrained from attacking the outgoing PM’s record, instead praising him for his work on Ukraine and his friendship with the country’s president Volodymyr Zelensky.

But she did aim some jibes at Labour MPs and their next leader, who was absent from the session as he has been at all the PMQs sessions since he returned to Parliament last month.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said Sir Keir had worked with people across the House of Commons and described him as a “true patriot”.

Watching on were several guests of the prime minister including campaigners he had met during his time in Downing Street.

He addressed some of them directly as he spoke, saying: “To all those in the gallery whose lives have been changed or improved by this Labour government, and all across the country who struggle to be seen or heard, you’re the reason I came into politics.”

Despite being forced out by his own MPs just two years after winning a landslide election victory, Sir Keir was met with cheers from the Labour benches as he arrived in the House of Commons.

As is often the case for a prime minister’s final question session, the tone was gentler and more light-hearted than usual, with plenty of jokes about England’s World Cup hopes as well as the by-election in Clacton.

However, it began on a sombre note with Sir Keir paying tribute to former MP Ann Widdecombe.

He said it was “chilling” that during his time in Parliament three serving or former MPs had been killed.

Badenoch paid tribute to the former Conservative minister as a woman of “high principle” with a “wicked sense of humour”.

The Conservative leader used her questions to ask if Burnham should take questions in the House of Commons rather than “scurrying away for the summer”.

The Commons will rise for its recess on Thursday, meaning Burnham is not likely to take questions in Parliament until September.

Badenoch also warned Labour MPs that changing prime minister was not a “silver bullet” and that “their troubles are only just beginning”.

The prime minister did not directly answer when Badenoch asked if he had any advice for his successor, but did promise his “wholehearted support”.

“I will give my support privately if asked for, not publicly when not asked for,” he added.

Sir Keir also thanked Badenoch for her kindness following the death of his brother and after an arson attack on his family home.

Prime Minister’s Question took place eight hours before the World Cup semi-final between England and Argentina – and references to the match came thick and fast.

Conservative MP Graham Stuart joked that the prime minister had been given the “red card” by “400 dodgy referees”.

Liberal Democrat MP Will Forster asked Sir Keir if his last act would be to declare a bank holiday if England wins the World Cup.

The prime minister replied that he didn’t want to “tempt fate” and suggested Forster ask him again on Sunday.

There were also several references to the by-election in Clacton, triggered by the resignation of Reform UK leader Nigel Farage.

The main parties are not taking part in the election, accusing Farage, who re-fighting the constituency, of pulling a stunt, as he stands again in the Essex constituency.

The boycott means Farage’s opponents are largely either independent or novelty candidates.

Sir Keir suggested people in Clacton should “put your vote in the bin”.

Lib Dem leader Sir Ed said he could not “back joke figures with ridiculous policies” adding: “Which is why I’m supporting Count Binface.”

Reform UK MP Danny Kruger hit back at the jibes, arguing that a “comedian with a dustbin on his head” was a suitable substitute for the major parties.

By BBC News