Government delivers Sh20 million reward to Harambee and Junior Starlets ahead of WAFCON

The government fulfilled President William Ruto’s pledge of Sh20 million to the Harambee Starlets and Junior Starlets, handing over the funds as Kenya’s senior women’s national team departed for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The cash reward was delivered on Wednesday by Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi during a farewell meeting with the Harambee Starlets before their departure.

President Ruto had made the pledge during the teams’ visit to State House on Tuesday, announcing Sh10 million for the Harambee Starlets and a similar amount for the Junior Starlets as part of efforts to motivate and support women’s football in the country.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Mwangi said the President was committed to ensuring the team had the support it needed to compete successfully against Africa’s top sides.

“The President made a promise to you of incentivizing you with Sh20 million. Today, I am here to deliver that promise to you and wish the team a successful campaign,” said the Principal Secretary.

He added that the government remained committed to investing in women’s football and nurturing young talent across the country.

“The Head of State is keen on supporting Harambee Starlets and ensuring they stage a terrific campaign in Morocco. We are fully committed to supporting the development and growth of women’s football as part of our vision of nurturing talent among young girls,” he said.

Harambee Starlets captain Mwanahalima Adam welcomed the government’s support, saying it had boosted the team’s morale ahead of the continental tournament.

“We are happy and thankful that the President has kept his word. The remaining part is now for us to go and showcase the kind of game we have,” she said.

She expressed confidence that the team was ready to compete against Africa’s best and vowed to deliver performances that would make Kenyans proud.

“We are ready to take on the best teams on the continent. We want to keep the promise we made to the President by making history and bringing pride and glory to the nation,” she added.

Football Kenya Federation (FKF) President Hussein Mohammed and FKF General Secretary Dennis Gicheru were among officials present during the presentation of the funds.

The Harambee Starlets will be seeking to make a strong impression at the continental championship as Kenya returns to the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations stage with renewed government backing and high expectations.