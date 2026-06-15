EU, AFD Expand Renewable Energy Access to 100,000 Kenyans Through Green Mini-Grid Programme

The European Union (EU), Agence Française de Développement (AFD), and the Government of Kenya have commissioned the second phase of the Green Mini-Grid (GMG) Programme, extending renewable electricity access to more than 100,000 people living in underserved communities across the country.

The commissioning ceremony, held in Turkana County, brought together senior government officials, development partners and county leaders to mark a significant milestone in Kenya’s efforts to achieve universal electricity access by 2030.

Speaking during the event, European Union Ambassador to Kenya Henriette Geiger said the programme demonstrates the impact of collaboration between governments, development partners and the private sector in expanding access to clean energy.

“This programme is a powerful example of what can be achieved when national and county governments, development partners and private developers work towards a common goal,” said Geiger.

“As a key partner for Kenya, the European Union will continue to invest through Global Gateway and Team Europe in smart, clean and secure energy systems that benefit all Kenyans.”

French Ambassador to Kenya Arnaud Suquet said the project reflects France’s commitment to supporting Kenya’s development agenda through access to reliable and affordable energy.

“The commissioning of the Green Mini-Grid Programme in Turkana reflects France and the EU’s deep commitment to foster economic development and improve the well-being of communities in Kenya by bringing clean, reliable and affordable electricity where it is needed most,” he said.

AFD Kenya Country Director Anne-Gaël Chapuis noted that the programme demonstrates the transformative role renewable energy can play in improving livelihoods and driving sustainable economic growth.

Since its launch in 2016, the Green Mini-Grid Programme has supported private investment in renewable energy-based mini-grids in areas beyond the reach of the national electricity grid.

The initiative has so far facilitated the development of 80 mini-grids across Turkana, Siaya, Homa Bay, Nyamira, Kisii, Busia, Kajiado and Kericho counties, adding two megawatts of clean energy capacity and delivering approximately 20,000 electricity connections.

The programme has been financed through a combined €15 million grant from the European Union and the United Kingdom’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), with implementation led by AFD. Beneficiaries of the funding include KUDURA Power East Africa, Renewvia Energy, PowerGen and Powerhive.

The first phase of the programme, funded by the FCDO at a cost of €10.4 million, was completed in 2021, while the second phase received €5.65 million from the European Union.

In Turkana County alone, 27 mini-grids developed by KUDURA Power East Africa and Renewvia Energy have provided about 7,000 new electricity connections, benefiting an estimated 35,000 residents.

Project partners said improved access to electricity has stimulated economic activity through the growth of small enterprises such as bakeries, milling businesses and metal workshops.

The programme has also supported women-owned businesses, improved security through street lighting, enhanced healthcare services through refrigerated medicine storage and extended operating hours, while contributing to better school enrolment and academic performance.