What Is Dwayne Johnson Net Worth, Salary, And Career Earnings?

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, an American actor, former professional wrestler, and entrepreneur, has a net worth of $800 million. A significant part of his wealth comes from his 30-40% stake in Teremana Tequila, which is currently valued at around $2 billion. This stake is poised to make Johnson a billionaire, surpassing his total earnings from his entertainment career.

Dwayne Johnson Earnings as an Entertainer

Dwayne Johnson is one of the highest-paid entertainers globally, earning at least $100 million annually from his various film and endorsement deals. Some key highlights of his earnings include:

$43 million in 2013

$65 million in 2015

$125 million between June 2017 and June 2018, making him the highest-paid actor in the world at that time

Early Life

Born on May 2, 1972, in Hayward, California, Johnson is the son of former professional wrestler Rocky Johnson. His family moved frequently, living in places like New Zealand, Connecticut, Hawaii, and Tennessee. A promising athlete, he received a full football scholarship to the University of Miami, where he was part of the 1991 national championship team. However, after suffering several injuries, he lost his place to future NFL star Warren Sapp.

Transition to Wrestling and Acting

After college, Johnson briefly played for the Calgary Stampeders in the Canadian Football League but was cut early in his first season. Following in his family’s footsteps, he entered professional wrestling, debuting in WWF as Rocky Maivia. He later adopted the persona of “The Rock,” becoming a fan favorite. Johnson’s wrestling career in WWE spanned from 1996 to 2004, during which he won nine world heavyweight championships.

Acting Career

Johnson transitioned to acting in 2001 with his role as The Scorpion King in “The Mummy Returns” and “The Scorpion King.” He fully shifted his focus to acting in 2004 and has since starred in numerous successful films, including:

“Walking Tall”

“Gridiron Gang”

“The Game Plan”

“Fast & Furious” franchise

“San Andreas”

“Jumanji” series

“Central Intelligence”

“Hobbs & Shaw”

Dwayne Johnson Net Worth Growth

Johnson’s net worth has seen significant growth over the years:

December 2009: $30 million

September 2012: $75 million

2015: $160 million

2018: $280 million

2019: $320 million

Dwayne Johnson Movie Salaries

“The Scorpion King” (2001): $5.5 million

“The Rundown” (2003): $12.5 million

“Walking Tall” (2004): $15 million

“Skyscraper” (2018): Over $20 million

“Hobbs & Shaw” (2019): $20 million

“Jumanji: The Next Level” (2019): $23.5 million

“Red Notice” (2019): $23.5 million

“Jungle Cruise” (2021): $22 million

“Black Adam” (2022): $22.5 million

“Red One” (2023): $50 million (the largest upfront salary for a single role before backend points)

Dwayne Johnson Business

In 2012, Johnson and his ex-wife, Dany Garcia, launched Seven Bucks Productions, involved in various aspects of his film projects and social media presence. The company has produced films like “Baywatch,” “Rampage,” “Skyscraper,” and “Jumanji,” and even projects not featuring Johnson.

Teremana Tequila

Launched in March 2020, Teremana Tequila has been a massive success, selling 300,000 cases in its first year and on pace to sell 600,000 cases in 2022.

Using comparisons with similar brands, Teremana could be valued between $3 to $3.5 billion. If Johnson retains a 30% stake, this would translate to over $1 billion pre-tax.

Board Appointment and WWE/TKO Group

In January 2024, Johnson was appointed to the board of TKO Group Holdings, Inc., the company formed by the merger of UFC and WWE. He received $30 million worth of TKO stock and the trademark rights to “The Rock,” previously owned by WWE.

Philanthropy

Johnson founded the Dwayne Johnson Foundation in 2006, supporting terminally ill children. He also donated $1 million to the University of Miami for its football facility renovation, the largest donation ever by a former student.

Real Estate

November 2019: Purchased a 46-acre estate in Powder Springs, Georgia, for $9.5 million

Formerly owned a home in Fort Lauderdale, sold for $4.5 million in 2019

April 2021: Bought Paul Reiser’s Beverly Park mansion for $28.7 million

