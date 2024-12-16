Jordan Love’s 2 TD passes propel Packers past Seahawks

Jordan Love threw two touchdown passes to Romeo Doubs and Josh Jacobs rushed for 94 yards and another score as the Green Bay Packers defeated the host Seattle Seahawks 30-13 on Sunday night.

The Packers (10-4) limited Seattle (8-6) to 208 yards of total offense, forced two turnovers and had seven sacks.

Love was 20-of-27 passing for 229 yards with the two TDs and no interceptions. Doubs had three catches for 40 yards.

Doubs, who missed the previous two games with a concussion, made a diving catch in the back of the end zone on a 22-yard pass from Love with 4:59 remaining to clinch the victory. Seattle’s Geno Smith was 15-of-19 passing for 149 yards with no touchdowns and one interception before suffering a right knee injury late in the third quarter. Smith’s replacement, Sam Howell, was 5-of-14 passing for 24 yards with an interception.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba had a game-high 10 receptions for 83 yards for the Seahawks. Seattle’s lone touchdown came on a 24-yard run by Zach Charbonnet with 11:16 remaining in the fourth quarter. The drive was set up when Ernest Jones IV forced Jacobs to fumble near midfield, with Julian Love recovering the ball. The Packers scored on all four of their first-half possessions to take a 20-3 lead. Jacobs capped Green Bay’s first drive with a 1-yard touchdown run. Jordan Love threw a 13-yard scoring strike to Doubs late in the first quarter to make it 14-0.

Seattle’s Jason Myers booted a 48-yard field goal early in the second before the Packers closed the first half with 39- and 21-yarders by Brandon McManus, the latter on the final play before the intermission. The Seahawks reached Green Bay’s 12-yard line with about three minutes left in the half before Smith’s pass into the back left corner of the end zone for tight end Noah Fant was intercepted by Carrington Valentine.

The teams traded field goals in the third quarter, with Myers converting from 45 yards out and McManus from 23 to give the Packers a 23-6 lead.