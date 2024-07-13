Jordan Poole Siblings: Meet the Sibling Squad Behind the Rising Star

Jordan Poole is an American professional basketball player for the Washington Wizards of the NBA.

He was drafted by the Golden State Warriors in the first round of the 2019 NBA draft; he led the NBA in free throw percentage for the 2021–22 season and won an NBA championship with the Warriors that same season.

In the last ten games, Poole has averaged 23.1 points, 4.0 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game.

Throughout his career, he has averaged 17.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game in the regular season.

Poole has demonstrated a solid performance record, showcasing his scoring prowess, playmaking abilities, and defensive skills.

As the Wizards continue their season, his performance will be crucial in their upcoming games.

Siblings

Jordan has two sisters and an older brother. His older sister, Alexandria Poole, played college basketball at Lewis University in Illinois.

His younger sister, Jaiden Poole, graduated from Winona State University in 2022 with a degree in Business Administration and Management.

Details about his older brother are limited, but he reportedly studied at Marquette University.

College career

Poole had a successful college basketball career at the University of Michigan.

As a freshman in 2017-18, he averaged 6.1 points per game, shooting 42.9% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range.

Poole helped Michigan win the 2018 Big Ten tournament and reach the NCAA national championship game.

Also Read: Avril Lavigne Siblings: Get to Know Michelle and Matthew Lavigne

In his sophomore season in 2018-19, he started all 37 games and increased his production, averaging 12.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Poole shot 43.6% from the field and 36.9% from 3-point range.

Over his 2-year college career, he averaged 9.4 points, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game, while shooting 43.4% from the field and 37.0% from 3-point range.

Poole was a key contributor to Michigan’s success, helping the team reach the 2018 NCAA national championship game and win the 2018 Big Ten tournament.

Senior career

Poole has had a successful NBA career so far.

Drafted 28th overall by the Golden State Warriors in the 2019 NBA Draft, he spent his first 4 seasons with the Warriors, developing into a key part of their rotation and winning an NBA championship in 2022.

In the 2021-22 season, Poole led the NBA in free throw percentage and won his first NBA title with the Warriors. Poole was traded to the Washington Wizards in July 2023.

He has continued his strong play, averaging 17.4 points, 4.4 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game so far this season.

Over his 5-year NBA career, Poole has averaged 16.1 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game in the regular season.

In the playoffs, he has averaged 14.5 points, 3.7 assists, and 2.6 rebounds per game.

Poole has established himself as a dynamic scorer and playmaker, drawing comparisons to his former Warriors teammate Stephen Curry.