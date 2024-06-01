Jose Canseco Net Worth

Jose Canseco, a retired Cuban-American baseball player, has a net worth of $1 million. Renowned for his Major League Baseball (MLB) career, Canseco’s post-retirement life has been marked by reality TV appearances, eccentric statements, and a tell-all book about his career published in 2005.

Jose Canseco Salary

Throughout his MLB career, Canseco earned $45 million in salary before taxes and fees. In 1990, he signed a five-year, $23.5 million contract with the Oakland Athletics, equivalent to around $46 million today. His peak salary was $5.8 million from the Boston Red Sox in 1995. Despite these earnings, Canseco’s spending habits led to significant financial challenges, and he has stated that he is no longer a millionaire.

Jose Canseco Barstool Fight Earnings

In February 2021, Canseco participated in a Pay-Per-View celebrity boxing match organized by Barstool Sports, earning $1 million for just 12 seconds of work.

Early Life

Jose Canseco was born on July 2, 1964, in Havana, Cuba. His family fled Cuba when Jose and his twin brother Ozzie were infants. Canseco developed an early interest in baseball, playing for Miami Coral Park High School and earning an MVP award during his junior year. After graduating in 1982, his baseball career began to flourish.

Baseball Career

Canseco was drafted by the Oakland A’s in 1982 and made his Major League debut on September 2, 1985. His first full season in 1986 saw him winning the American League Rookie of the Year award. Alongside Mark McGwire, Canseco became part of the “Bash Brothers” duo. In 1988, he became the first player to hit 40 home runs and steal 40 bases in a single season, a feat that coined the “40-40 club.” That year, the Athletics reached the World Series but lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 1992, Canseco was traded to the Texas Rangers and later played for the Boston Red Sox, Oakland A’s again, Toronto Blue Jays, and Tampa Bay Rays. He retired in 2001, concluding a 16-year career as a six-time All-Star, two-time AL home run champion, four-time Silver Slugger award winner, and two-time World Series champion.

Post-Baseball Career

Canseco’s 2005 book, “Juiced: Wild Times, Rampant ‘Roids, Smash Hits & How Baseball Got Big,” revealed widespread steroid use in MLB during the 80s and 90s. This controversial revelation led to his alienation from many former baseball colleagues.

Since retiring, Canseco has appeared on numerous TV shows, including “The Celebrity Apprentice” and “The Surreal Life.” He has also participated in celebrity boxing and martial arts competitions, written columns for Vice magazine, and become a notable Twitter personality. In 2019, he opened Jose Canseco’s Showtime Car Wash in Las Vegas, featuring memorabilia from his baseball career.

Personal Life

Canseco has been married twice, first to Esther Haddad, with whom he divorced in 1992, and then to Jessica Sekely, with whom he divorced in 2000. He has one daughter, Josie Canseco, a model and social media star. Canseco has publicly discussed the financial impact of his divorces, estimating the cost at $7 to $8 million.

Real Estate

Canseco’s financial troubles impacted his real estate holdings. In 2008, he lost a $2.5 million mansion in Encino to foreclosure. In 2021, he bought a home in Las Vegas for $1.1 million and listed it for sale in 2023 for $1.7 million, later re-listing it in March 2024 for $1.6 million.

