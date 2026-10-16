José María Aznar Siblings: All About Manuel, Mercedes and Elvira

José María Alfredo Aznar López, born on 25 February 1953 in Madrid, Spain, is a Spanish politician, lawyer, and former Prime Minister of Spain.

He served as the head of government from 1996 to 2004, leading the centre-right People’s Party (Partido Popular, or PP).

The son of journalist and broadcaster Manuel Aznar Acedo and Elvira López Panadero, he grew up in a family with historical ties to journalism, diplomacy, and public service under earlier Spanish regimes.

Aznar studied law at the Complutense University of Madrid and later worked as a state finance inspector.

He entered politics in the late 1970s through the Popular Alliance, which evolved into the People’s Party, and rose to become party leader and eventually Prime Minister.

After leaving office he has remained active as president of the FAES foundation, a think tank, and has held academic and advisory roles.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

José is the youngest of four siblings born to Manuel Aznar Acedo and Elvira López Panadero.

His three older siblings are Manuel, Mercedes, and Elvira.

Manuel Aznar López, born in 1948 in Oviedo, is a jurist and civil servant.

He worked as a Social Security official, later served as an adviser in the Ombudsman’s office (Defensor del Pueblo) focusing on social welfare and children’s issues, and spent time as labour attaché at the Spanish Embassy in Rome.

He was proposed for a senior role at the Ombudsman’s office in 1996 but declined it to avoid any appearance of conflict given his brother’s position as Prime Minister.

From 2012 to 2021 he served as a counsellor of the Court of Auditors (Tribunal de Cuentas), nominated by the Senate.

Mercedes Aznar, sometimes known as “Piti,” has maintained a lower public profile.

Elvira Aznar worked at Telefónica and held positions as head of advertising at several newspapers.

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Career

Aznar began his professional life as an Inspector of State Finances after graduating in law.

He joined the Popular Alliance in 1979 and was elected to the Congress of Deputies for Ávila in 1982.

He served as regional president of the party in Castile and León and headed the regional government of Castile and León from 1987 to 1989.

Following the re-founding of the party as the People’s Party, he became its national candidate and was elected party president in 1990.

He led the opposition from 1989 until 1996.

In the 1996 general election the PP became the largest party and Aznar formed a government with the support of regional parties, taking office as Prime Minister.

He won an absolute majority in 2000 and continued in office until 2004, when he chose not to seek a third term.

After leaving office he taught as a distinguished scholar at Georgetown University, joined the board of News Corporation, and has continued as executive president of FAES while remaining a public commentator on Spanish and international affairs.

Accolades

Aznar has received numerous national and international distinctions.

These include the Collar of the Order of Isabella the Catholic in 2004, the Grand Cross of the Order of Prince Henry of Portugal in 1996, the Grand Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland in 2003, and various grades of Austrian honours for services to the Republic.

He has been awarded the Robert Schuman Medal and the Franz Josef Strauss Award.

Multiple universities have conferred honorary doctorates upon him, among them Sophia University in Tokyo, Florida International University, Bar-Ilan University in Israel, and several institutions in Latin America and Europe.

He has also received the Gold Medal of Madrid.