Former Kenyan Footballer Joseph Asusa Dies in Accident Along Thika Road 

Mystery surrounds the death of former Kenyan footballer Joseph Chama Asusa who was run over by two vehicles in an accident along Thika Road, Nairobi.

Asusa commonly known as Asuu, is a former Kenyan soccer player and he used to play for Red Berets.

Police say the accident happened Sunday March 17 at about 1pm near Mathari area as he rode in a car to the city centre.

Asuu had taken a taxi to the city centre when its rear door suddenly opened and he allegedly fell off.

But his friends believe he jumped to his death in a suicide mission.

Police said the taxi driver had told them the door usually locks automatically when a car is on motion and there is no way it could have opened as he sped to the city center.

He said after the door opened he realized Asuu was on the road and was hit by the first car that was racing behind his. The car however did not stop.

A matatu was following few meters behind ran over Asuu killing him. He was rushed to Guru Nanak Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police said they are investigating the incident. The team said they are investigating both claims of suicide and accidental fall.

The body was moved to the morgue while the vehicles were detained for inspection.

One of his friends said Asuu, lost the mother a week ago due to cardiac arrest.

“When the mother passed on, I called him. We talked in length. He is based in the USA and works as a security guy with the UN. The guy jetted back home to make arrangements for the burial of his mum,” one of his friends wrote on the social media.

The friend said he visited Asuu and he looked so distressed and disturbed.

“The mum’s death really hit him hard. I gave him company till midnight and we planned to meet the next day, but he told me he is traveling to Nairobi early morning of Saturday to go make arrangements on how the mum’s body will be ferried back home for burial this coming Saturday.”

“I told him it’s okay, but asked his young brother to make sure he (Asuu) doesn’t drive. I talked to him in length,” the friend added.

He added they arrived safely but Sunday,, at around 4 pm he received the worst information that Asuu threw himself out of an Uber on Thika Road before being crushed by other vehicles.