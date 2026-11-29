Joseph Cwinyaai from Uganda emerged as the Overall Winner of the 2026 NCBA Golf Series after returning an impressive 68 gross (4-under par) at the Series Grand Finale held at Karen Country Club on Saturday, November 28.

Cwinyaai topped a competitive field of more than 200 golfers who converged at Karen Country Club for the season-ending tournament, having earned their places through qualifying events held across Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania and Rwanda.

Speaking after his win, Cwinyaai said: “I am delighted to finish the season as the overall winner. It is a great feeling to see the hard work and preparation pay off, especially at a tournament that brings together some of the best golfers from across the region.

The NCBA Golf Series has provided us with a valuable platform to compete throughout the year, and I am grateful for the opportunity to be part of it.”

He took home Sh130,000 in prize money as the sixth edition of the regional series came to a close.

In the other top honours, Bo Ciera claimed the overall men’s title with 73 gross, taking home Sh130,000, while Tanzania’s Letisia Kapalia won the overall ladies’ title with 78 gross, also earning Sh130,000.

In Division One, Silvester Etaan finished as the men’s runner-up with 74 gross on countback, earning Sh80,000, while Mercy Wafula was the ladies’ runner-up with 83 gross on countback, also taking home Sh80,000.

Franklin Kipyator claimed third place with 74 gross on countback, winning Sh50,000, followed by Akshay Chandaria in fourth place, also with 74 gross on countback, earning Sh30,000.

Mikael Kihara was named Junior Winner with 79 gross and received Sh25,000.

In Division Two, Nick Mwai won the men’s category with 39 points, while Milka Wanjiru took the ladies’ title with 37 points.

Kevin Limo topped the Division Three men’s category with 44 points, while Immaculate Okech won the ladies’ category with 40 points.

The Grand Finale marked the culmination of a season that featured 44 tournaments, bringing together golfers from across the region. The series continues to provide a platform for golfers across different categories to compete, develop their game and engage with the wider golfing community.

Speaking during the awards ceremony, NCBA Group Chairman James Ndegwa congratulated the finalists and winners, noting that the series had grown beyond a competition into a platform supporting the wider development of golf.

“Six years ago, we set out to do more than host tournaments. We wanted to build a golf ecosystem that opens the game to juniors, amateurs, club members and professional golfers, while creating opportunities for people and communities around the sport. The growth of the NCBA Golf Series over the years demonstrates what can be achieved through sustained investment and strong partnerships,” said Ndegwa.

He noted that NCBA invests over KES 60 million annually in its golf programme, supporting activities that extend beyond the series. In 2026, this wider investment powered more than 169 golf events and reached close to 20,000 golfers across the region.

“Behind these numbers are people discovering their potential, young golfers finding opportunities to develop their talent, professionals building their careers and communities coming together through the game. We are proud to play a part in this journey, and we remain committed to supporting the growth of golf across the region,” he added.

The 2026 season builds on NCBA’s continued investment in golf at junior, amateur and professional levels. Through its partnerships with golf associations, clubs and development organisations, the Group supports opportunities for players at different stages of their golfing journeys while helping strengthen the sport’s ecosystem across East Africa.