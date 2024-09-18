Josh Altman Net Worth: From Real Estate To Reality TV Stardom

Josh Altman, an American real estate agent and reality television star, has built an impressive net worth of $40 million. Known for his expertise in selling luxury properties in some of Los Angeles’ most exclusive neighborhoods, including Holmby Hills, Beverly Hills, and Bel Air, Altman has become one of the top real estate agents in the country. His fame was further amplified by his role on Bravo’s hit show Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles, where he has been a cast member since 2011.

Early Life

Born on March 10, 1979, in Newton, Massachusetts, Josh Altman grew up in a Jewish family. He celebrated his Bar Mitzvah both in the United States and Israel, reflecting his strong cultural ties. Altman attended Newton South High School, graduating in 1997, alongside notable classmates like actors B.J. Novak and John Krasinski. He later earned a degree in Speech Communications from Syracuse University in 2001, which laid the foundation for his ability to communicate effectively—a skill that would prove invaluable in his real estate career.

Career

After graduating from Syracuse, Altman moved to Los Angeles and began his real estate career by flipping houses. As an investor and flipper, he successfully turned eight properties without incurring any losses, showcasing his sharp instincts in the industry. Following this, Altman ran a real estate finance company for three years before partnering with his brother, Matt Altman, to form The Altman Brothers real estate team at Hilton & Hyland.

Specializing in the sale of properties within the “Platinum Triangle” of Beverly Hills, Bel Air, and Holmby Hills, The Altman Brothers quickly established a reputation for representing high-profile clients, including actors, athletes, and entertainment industry elites. During his tenure at Hilton & Hyland, Josh sold over $100 million worth of real estate, including a $16.5 million sale in Beverly Hills, which became one of the most significant transactions in Los Angeles’ history.

Million Dollar Listing

Josh Altman gained national fame when he joined the cast of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles in 2011, during the show’s fourth season. Alongside co-stars Josh Flagg and Madison Hildebrand, Altman brought viewers inside the competitive world of high-end real estate sales. The show tracks the glamorous and intense world of selling multi-million-dollar homes to celebrities and ultra-wealthy individuals, giving Altman significant exposure to a broader audience.

Media Appearances

In addition to his work on Million Dollar Listing, Altman has made numerous appearances on other TV shows, including Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Money with Melissa Francis, The Meredith Vieira Show, Watch What Happens: Live, and Today. His expertise in real estate and charismatic personality have made him a sought-after guest on various talk shows and reality series.

In 2015, Altman expanded his reach by authoring a book titled It’s Your Move: My Million Dollar Method for Taking Risks with Confidence and Succeeding at Work and Life. The book offers readers a glimpse into his success mindset and provides practical advice for achieving goals, both in business and life.

Personal Life

Josh Altman met his future wife, Heather Bilyeu, on the set of Million Dollar Listing: Los Angeles. The couple became engaged in 2013, although they briefly called off their wedding before reconciling. They eventually married and now have two children: a daughter, Alexis, born in April 2017, and a son, Ace, born in 2019.

Real Estate

Much like his clients, Altman has made his own mark in the luxury real estate market. In 2017, he listed his Hollywood Hills home for $8 million, a significant increase from the $2.675 million he paid for it in 2014. He had been renting the property for $38,000 per month prior to putting it on the market.

In 2018, Josh and Heather purchased a Beverly Hills home for $6.7 million. After a major renovation, they listed the property for $12 million in 2021, although they eventually pulled it off the market. In April 2022, the couple purchased a sprawling 14,500-square-foot mansion in Bel-Air for $6.1 million, which they listed for sale in early 2023 for $14 million, nearly doubling their investment in less than a year.

Josh Altman Net Worth

