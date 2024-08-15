Josh Hartnett, an American actor and producer, boasts a net worth of $25 million. Hartnett’s career has seen a mix of high-profile lead roles and nuanced character performances, making him a prominent figure in Hollywood, particularly in the late 1990s and early 2000s. His journey in the entertainment industry reflects both his versatility as an actor and his ability to navigate the complexities of fame.

Josh Hartnett Net Worth $25 Million Date of Birth July 21, 1978 Place of Birth Saint Paul, Minnesota Nationality American Profession Actor, Producer

Early Life

Joshua Daniel Hartnett was born on July 21, 1978, in Saint Paul, Minnesota. Raised in a Catholic household, Josh grew up with his father, Daniel, a building manager, his stepmother, Molly, an artist, and his three younger siblings, Jessica, Joe, and Jake, after his mother, Wendy, left the family. Hartnett attended various schools, including Nativity of Our Lord Catholic School, Cretin-Derham Hall, and South High School, graduating in 1996. He initially pursued sports but turned to acting after an injury, playing Sky Masterson in a high school production of “Guys and Dolls.”

After moving to New York to study at the Conservatory of Theatre Arts & Film at SUNY Purchase, Hartnett’s acting career took off when he was cast in the ABC crime drama “Cracker” during a visit to Los Angeles in 1997. Although “Cracker” was short-lived, it opened doors for Hartnett in Hollywood.

Rise to Fame

Hartnett’s breakthrough came with his role in the 1998 horror film “Halloween H20: 20 Years Later,” where he played John Tate, the son of Laurie Strode. That same year, he starred in the sci-fi horror film “The Faculty,” which earned him a Saturn Award nomination for Best Performance by a Younger Actor. He continued to build his career with roles in films like “The Virgin Suicides” (1999) and “Here on Earth” (2000), the latter earning him a Teen Choice Award nomination.

In 2001, Hartnett’s career soared with roles in “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down,” two major box office hits. “Pearl Harbor” grossed $449.2 million worldwide and brought Hartnett nominations from the MTV Movie Awards and Teen Choice Awards. “Black Hawk Down” also performed well, grossing $173 million and earning him another Teen Choice Award nomination.

Career Evolution

After the success of 2001, Hartnett slowed down, appearing in fewer films but still delivering notable performances. He starred in the romantic comedy “40 Days and 40 Nights” in 2002, followed by “Hollywood Homicide” alongside Harrison Ford in 2003. Hartnett also took on roles in films like “Wicker Park” (2004), “Sin City” (2005), and “Lucky Number Slevin” (2006), the latter earning him a Best Actor award at the Milano International Film Festival Awards.

Hartnett’s career took a more independent turn in the mid-2000s, as he focused on roles that challenged him as an actor. He starred in the crime thriller “The Black Dahlia” (2006) and the horror film “30 Days of Night” (2007), for which he received a Teen Choice Award nomination for Choice Horror Movie Actor.

Hartnett continued to work in film and theater, including a London production of “Rain Man” in 2008. He starred in the films “Bunraku” (2010), “Stuck Between Stations” (2011), and “The Lovers” (2013). In 2014, he took on a leading role in the Showtime series “Penny Dreadful,” playing Ethan Chandler for all 27 episodes until the series ended in 2016. His performance earned him a Fangoria Chainsaw Award nomination for Best TV Actor.

In recent years, Hartnett has appeared in films such as “She’s Missing” (2019) and “Inherit The Viper” (2020), as well as the Spectrum Originals series “Paradise Lost” (2020). He also produced several films, including “August” (2008) and “6 Below: Miracle on the Mountain” (2017).

Personal Life

In 2012, Hartnett began a relationship with actress Tamsin Egerton, his co-star in “The Lovers.” The couple has two daughters, Thisbe, born in 2015, and Roxanna, born in 2017. Hartnett has also been linked to actresses Scarlett Johansson, Julia Stiles, and Amanda Seyfried in the past.

Josh Hartnett is known for his commitment to vegetarianism, being named PETA’s Sexiest Vegetarian in 2003. He is also passionate about charity work, supporting organizations like Global Cool and participating in campaigns to raise awareness about the East Africa drought.

Josh Hartnett Awards and Recognition

Hartnett’s talent and charm have earned him numerous accolades throughout his career. In 2001, he won the Bravo Otto Germany Award for Best Actor and the ShoWest Award for Male Star of Tomorrow in 2002. His role in “Lucky Number Slevin” earned him the Best Actor award at the Milano International Film Festival in 2006. He was also recognized as one of “GQ” magazine’s Men of the Year in 2007 and received an Outstanding Environmentalist award at the 21st Century Leaders Awards in 2009.

Real Estate

In 2016, Hartnett purchased a 4,100-square-foot home in Los Feliz, Los Angeles, for $4.65 million, which he sold in 2020 for $4.43 million. He also owned a penthouse in New York City, which he listed for $4.25 million in 2017, and a 5,000-square-foot home in Minneapolis, which he sold for $2.3 million in 2015.

