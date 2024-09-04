Cassidy’s Net Worth

Cassidy, born Barry Adrian Reese, is an American rap and hip-hop artist with a net worth of $500,000. Despite facing numerous challenges in his career and personal life, Cassidy has made a significant impact on the rap scene, particularly with his distinctive battle rap style and hit singles.

Cassidy Net Worth $500,000 Date of Birth Jul 7, 1982 Place of Birth Philadelphia Nationality American Profession Songwriter, Actor, Rapper, Record producer, Music Producer

Cassidy Career

Cassidy began his journey in the late 1990s, competing in rap battles that earned him a reputation in the underground scene. His transition into mainstream hip-hop came in the early 2000s when he signed with Full Surface, a record label founded by Swizz Beatz under J Records and Ruff Ryders Entertainment.

In 2004, Cassidy released his debut studio album, Split Personality, which included the popular singles “Hotel” (featuring R. Kelly) and “Get No Better” (featuring Mashonda). The album achieved Gold certification and reached #2 on the Billboard 200 chart. His follow-up album, I’m a Hustla (2005), solidified his place in the industry with the Platinum single “I’m a Hustla.”

After a brief hiatus due to legal issues and a car accident, Cassidy returned with his third album, B.A.R.S. The Barry Adrian Reese Story (2007), which peaked at #2 on the Top Rap Albums chart. He continued to release music, including his fourth album C.A.S.H. (Cass a Straight Hustla) in 2010, and his fifth album, Da Science, in 2020.

Personal Life

Cassidy’s personal life has been marked by significant legal and health challenges. In 2005, he was involved in a shooting incident in Philadelphia that resulted in the death of one man and the injury of two others. Cassidy was subsequently arrested and charged with multiple offenses, including murder. He was eventually convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served time in prison.

Also Read: Cain Velasquez Net Worth And Salary

In 2006, Cassidy was involved in a severe car accident that left him with a fractured skull and other serious injuries. He was in a coma for several days and suffered temporary brain damage and amnesia. Despite these setbacks, Cassidy has remained resilient, using his experiences as inspiration for his music and life story.

Cassidy Net Worth

Cassidy net worth is $500,000.