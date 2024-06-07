Joshua Jackson Siblings: A Family United By More Than Blood

Joshua Jackson is a Canadian actor known for his roles in various TV shows and films.

He started his acting career with small roles in films and television series, including The Mighty Ducks and Dawson’s Creek.

Jackson gained popularity for his portrayal of Pacey Witter on Dawson’s Creek and later played Peter Bishop in the Fox science fiction series, Fringe.

He has also appeared in several films, including “Cruel Intentions and The Skulls. He has won several awards and has been nominated for many more.

Siblings

Joshua has several siblings. One of his full sisters is Aisleagh Jackson, who shares the same parents as Joshua.

Not much is publicly known about Aisleagh, as she tends to stay out of the spotlight compared to her famous brother.

Joshua also has two half-brothers, Jonathan Jackson and Lyman Jackson. Jonathan is the son of Joshua’s mother, Fiona Jackson, from a previous relationship.

He is also an actor, known for his roles in TV shows like General Hospital and Nashville. Jonathan has won several Daytime Emmy Awards for his acting work.

Lyman, on the other hand, is the son of Joshua’s father, John Carter, from a previous relationship. Unlike Joshua and Jonathan, Lyman has not pursued a career in acting and tends to keep a low profile.

Despite having different fathers, Joshua, Jonathan and Lyman seem to have a close relationship as brothers. However, Joshua tends to keep his family life private and doesn’t often discuss his siblings in interviews.

Career

Jackson began acting at a young age.

His mother, Fiona Jackson, a casting director from Dublin, Ireland, took him to his first audition in hopes of discouraging him from pursuing acting, but he landed a commercial for Keebler’s potato chips instead.

Jackson’s early roles included appearances in TV shows like The Mighty Ducks and Dawson’s Creek, where he played the popular character Pacey Witter.

He also appeared in films such as Cruel Intentions and The Skulls.

In the 2000s, Jackson transitioned to more mature roles, starring in TV series like Fringe as Peter Bishop and The Affair as Cole Lockhart.

He has also appeared in various TV movies and miniseries, including When They See Us and Little Fires Everywhere.

In addition to acting, Jackson has also ventured into directing and producing.

He directed an episode of Dawson’s Creek and executive produced the TV series, Doctor Odyssey.

Throughout his career, Jackson has received several awards and nominations, including a Daytime Emmy Award for his work on Fringe.

He has also been recognized for his philanthropic efforts, including saving a girl’s life who was drowning in Wilmington.

Awards and accolades

Jackson has received numerous awards and accolades throughout his career.

One of his most notable awards is the Saturn Award for Best Actor on Television, which he won in 2013 for his role in the TV series, Fringe.

He has also received the Genie Award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for his work in the film, Shadows in the Sun, in 2010.

Jackson has been recognized for his ensemble work in films like Ocean’s Eleven, earning him a Hollywood Film Award for Ensemble of the Year in 2006.

He has also received the Jury Award for Best Actor at the Ft. Lauderdale International Film Festival in 2005.

Additionally, he has won the Young Hollywood Award for Best Cast Chemistry – TV for his work on Dawson’s Creek in 2001 and the Young Hollywood Award for Superstar of Tomorrow – Male in 2000.

Jackson has also received international recognition, including the Golden Graal for Best International Young Actor in 2006.

He has been nominated for several Critics Choice Awards, including Best Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television in 2022 and Best Villain in a Series in 2022.

Furthermore, he has won the People’s Choice Award for Favorite Premium Series Actor in 2017 and the Teen Choice Award for Choice TV Actor: Fantasy/Sci-Fi in 2012.

Jackson has also received the Young Artist Award for Outstanding Young Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture for his work in The Mighty Ducks in 1993.

Personal life

Jackson has been married to Jodie Turner-Smith, a British actress and model, since December 2019.

The couple met at Usher’s 40th birthday party in 2018 and had a whirlwind romance that led to their marriage. They have a daughter named Juno, born in April 2020.

However, on October 2, 2023, Jodie filed for divorce, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.