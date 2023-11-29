JSC Condemns MP Salasya for Threatening Kakamega Magistrate

The Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has condemned Mumias East Member of Parliament Peter Salasya for threatening Kakamega magistrate Gladys Kiama.

The Commission said it has deployed its team to the ground to conduct further investigations and engage the agencies handling the matter with a view of taking appropriate action in line with its mandate.

“The Commission condemns such acts in the strongest terms possible.

The Constitution of Kenya 2010 entrenches the independence of the Judiciary, which is only subject to the Constitution and the law; and is not subject to the control or direction of any person or authority,” said JSC in a statement.

It added these persistent threats during the hearing and after delivery of the judgement have been reported at the Kakamega Central Police Station.

“Therefore, any attempt to interfere with the independence of the Judiciary, including the decisional independence of any Judge or Judicial Officer is an affront to the Constitution of Kenya, which all state officers, such as Members of Parliament took an oath to protect and defend.”

Further, the rule of law is one of the National Values espoused under Article 10 of the Constitution and it is expected that all Kenyans uphold the same, the commission said.

It reiterated that decisional independence of a Judge or Judicial Officer must be safeguarded at all times, and when litigants are aggrieved by the decision of the court, they may seek redress through the appellate process.

The Law Society of Kenya also wants police to urgently investigate the claims and take action.

LSK president Eric Theuri urged the DCI to conduct thorough, speedy and impartial investigation to determine the facts surrounding the alleged threats.

He said Judicial officers must be able to carry out their functions without fear of intimidation or threats while adhering strictly to the law.

“The safety of judicial officers is critical to maintaining the integrity of the Judiciary and we expect that all necessary steps will be taken to provide a secure environment for the Magistrate and indeed all judicial officers to carry out their mandate without interference,” he said.

He also called for immediate arrest of Salasya should the ongoing investigations substantiate the serious allegations against him.

“This call for immediate legal action is crucial to send an unequivocal and strong message that threats against judicial officers will not be tolerated in our democratic society.”

“Upholding the rule of law and ensuring accountability without bias is essential to preserving the integrity of our legal system and reinforcing the principle that no individual, regardless of their standing, is above the law,” he said.

The Magistrate claims to have received death threats from Salasya after delivering a ruling on Monday, in which she ordered the MP to pay Sh500,000 to a businessman.