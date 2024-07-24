Jubilation in Mombasa as Joho is Nominated Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs

Mombasa is buzzing with celebration after H.E. President William Ruto nominated Joho for the position of Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy, and Maritime Affairs. Joho accepted his nomination with great humility and profound appreciation, expressing his gratitude to both the Almighty Allah (SWT) and the President for this opportunity.

In his statement, Joho extended heartfelt thanks for the chance to serve Kenya in a new capacity. He expressed eagerness to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to elevate the Blue Economy, Mining, and Maritime sectors, aiming to drive significant socio-economic transformation for the nation.

The news has sparked widespread jubilation in Mombasa, where locals are excited about Joho’s new role and hopeful for positive changes in the sectors he will oversee

It is with great humility and profound appreciation that I accept my nomination by H.E President @WilliamsRuto for the position of Cabinet Secretary of Mining ,Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs. I extend my sincere gratitude to the Almighty Allah (SWT) for this opportunity to… — Hassan Ali Joho, EGH. (@HassanAliJoho) July 24, 2024

Mombasa Governor congratulated Joho, praising his dedication and leadership. Locals are excited about the positive changes Joho is expected to bring in his new role. He tweeted ”

On behalf of the people of Mombasa, I extend our heartfelt congratulations to

@HassanAliJoho

on your nomination as Cabinet Secretary for Mining, Blue Economy and Maritime Affairs in the Government of Kenya.

Your dedication, leadership, and vision have been recognized, and we have no doubt that you will excel in your new role upon confirmation by the National Assembly.

Your passion for public service and your ability to bring positive change will undoubtedly make a significant impact. Congratulations once again, and may your tenure as Waziri be filled with success and fulfilment”