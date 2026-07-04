Jubilee Health targets uninsured communities with lipa pole pole health insurance model

Jubilee Health Insurance is expanding an instalment-based premium payment model in Nairobi as part of a broader effort to make health insurance more accessible to uninsured and underinsured Kenyans.

The move is informed by customer feedback showing that many people value health insurance but struggle to pay annual lump-sum premiums.

Through its Linda Afya Leo – Lipa Pole Pole model, Jubilee Health is promoting a payment program that allows customers to activate health cover from the first payment and spread premiums over up to 10 monthly instalments.

The campaign targets individuals, families, first-time insurance buyers and small and medium-sized enterprises with between three and 50 employees.

Plans start from KSh3,256 per month, offering KSh200,000 inpatient cover and KSh40,000 outpatient cover, while higher-tier options provide up to KSh10 million in inpatient cover.

Jubilee Health Insurance Chief Executive Officer Njeri Jomo said the scale-up is designed to address affordability and enrolment barriers that continue to limit private health insurance penetration in Kenya. Lump-sum annual premiums, alongside other household financial obligations, prevented many willing households from taking up cover.

“Many Kenyans remain uninsured not because they do not value health insurance, but because cover is often seen as expensive and complex.” said Ms. Jomo. “This is about much more than changing how customers pay. It’s about changing how customers access health insurance. Whether you’re buying your first health plan, protecting your family, caring for ageing parents or covering your employees, there should be a Jubilee Health solution that’s right for you, and getting covered should be simple, convenient and affordable.”

The campaign will launch in Nairobi through Afya Mtaani, bringing Jubilee’s health advisors directly into communities, before expanding to other regions around the country.

Insurance Regulatory Authority Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer Godfrey Kiptum said solutions that reflect consumer cash-flow realities would be key to improving insurance penetration.

“Improving insurance penetration requires solutions that respond to the realities of consumer cash flow, especially among informal sector workers and underserved households,” said Mr Kiptum. “Approaches that support affordability, accessibility and consumer understanding are important in broadening inclusion and strengthening confidence in insurance.”

The initiative forms part of Jubilee’s broader growth strategy in health insurance and supports its ambition to provide cover to one million lives by the end of 2027.

For more information, customers can visit https://jubileeinsurance.com/ke/lipa-pole-pole/ to buy cover or, SMS “Afya” to 40643 for a callback, or visit Jubilee Health Insurance’s official channels. To get more affordable offers dial USSD *706*2#.