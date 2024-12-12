Judge Gives Diddy Laptop Privilege

In a significant decision in the federal case against Sean Combs, popularly known as “Diddy,” a federal judge has granted him limited access to a Discovery Laptop to review case materials while in custody.

The order, issued by U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian of the Southern District of New York, outlines specific guidelines for the use of the laptop, ensuring strict oversight while allowing Combs to prepare his defense.

Key Provisions of the Court Order:

The Metropolitan Detention Center (MDC) is barred from sharing Combs’ attorney-visitation forms with the prosecution. Combs will be allowed access to the Discovery Laptop daily, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM. He can use it either in his unit’s visiting room or in the Video Teleconferencing (VTC) room. The laptop is strictly limited to reviewing pre-loaded discovery materials. It is configured to prevent note-taking or the addition of new files, ensuring its use remains restricted to legal preparations.

Judge Subramanian emphasized that any further requests for broader laptop access must be addressed in good faith discussions between Combs’ legal team, the prosecution, and MDC staff. The judge also highlighted the need to maintain the integrity of the court’s protective order and the sensitive nature of the discovery materials.

The ruling strikes a balance between safeguarding sensitive case information and upholding Combs’ right to adequately prepare for his defense.

This development comes as Combs continues to face federal charges, and the case has garnered widespread public attention. Updates on the proceedings are expected as they unfold.