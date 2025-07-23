Juja MP George Koimburi charged with staging own abduction

Juja Member of Parliament George Koimburi was Wednesday charged with orchestrating his own abduction.

He was released on a cash bail of Sh300,000 with three contact persons.

At the Milimani Law Courts, the prosecution informed the court that the lawmaker had staged the abduction to avoid arrest and arraignment at Kiambu Law Courts, where he was scheduled to face four counts related to land fraud.

The court heard that Koimburi conspired to defeat justice in Mugutha area, Juja Sub-County, Kiambu County, on May 25, 2025.

Additionally, the MP faces a separate charge of publishing false information.

On June 7, 2025, at Karen Hospital, Prosecution told court that Koimburi issued a press statement via YouTube claiming he had been abducted and tortured by criminals.

The statement was purportedly false and intended to cause panic to the public.

Koimburi pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Ben Mark Ekhubi.

The case is scheduled for mention on August 5, 2025 for further directions.