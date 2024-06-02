Julianne Hough, an American dancer, singer, and actress, boasts a net worth of $10 million. Best known for her role on ABC’s “Dancing with the Stars,” Julianne Hough has achieved remarkable success in various fields. Starting as a ballroom dancer in her childhood, she began competitive dancing at age 10 and moved to London for full-time training. She is the only American to have won both the Junior World Latin Championship and the International Latin Youth Championship, and she remains the youngest to achieve this feat. Upon returning to the U.S., Hough joined “Dancing with the Stars” alongside her brother, Derek Hough, and won seasons four and five before shifting her focus in Season Eight. She released a #1 country album in 2008 and ventured into acting with roles in “Burlesque,” “Footloose,” “Rock of Ages,” and “Safe Haven.”

Julianne Hough Net Worth $10 Million Date of Birth July 20, 1988 Place of Birth Orem, Utah Nationality American Profession Dancer, Singer, and Actress

Early Life

Julianne Alexandra Hough was born on July 20, 1988, in Orem, Utah, the youngest of five children to Marianne and Bruce Hough. With a lineage of dancers in her family, Hough began her formal training at the Center Stage Performing Arts Studio in Orem and started competitive dancing at age nine. Following her parents’ divorce, she and her brother Derek moved to London at age ten to study with dance coaches Corky and Shirley Ballas at the Italia Conti Academy of Theatre Arts. They competed in the UK and appeared on a UK television show before returning to America when Hough was 15, where she attended the Las Vegas Academy and Alta High School.

Dancing Career

Julianne Hough’s career took off as a Million Dollar Dancer on ABC’s “Show Me the Money” in 2006 before joining “Dancing with the Stars” as a professional dancer. She won season four with Olympic gold medalist Apolo Ohno and season five with Indy 500 winner Helio Castroneves. Nominated for an Emmy for her Mambo choreography in 2008, Hough continued to compete in subsequent seasons, partnering with radio host Adam Carolla and actor Cody Linley. Despite health setbacks, including an emergency appendectomy, she returned to the show and later became a guest judge in 2013 and a permanent judge in 2014.

Touring

Julianne and Derek Hough announced their “Move Live on Tour” in March 2014, covering over 40 cities in the U.S. and Canada. The tour sold out, prompting additional dates and venues. Following its success, they repeated the tour in 2015 and launched the “MOVE BEYOND Live Tour” in 2017, both met with enthusiastic reception.

Singing Career

Hough’s singing career began with her debut single “Will You Dance With Me” in 2007, which charted on the Pop 100. She signed with Universal Music Group Nashville’s Mercury Nashville division, and her debut album “Julianne Hough” topped the country charts and reached #3 on the Billboard 200. Her Christmas EP, “Sounds of the Season: The Julianne Hough Holiday Collection,” was released in 2009. Despite early success, she has since focused more on her acting and dancing careers.

Acting Career

Julianne Hough’s acting debut was an uncredited appearance in “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” in 2001. She gained significant roles in “Burlesque,” “Footloose,” “Rock of Ages,” and the Nicholas Sparks adaptation “Safe Haven.”

Hough also appeared in “Paradise” and hosted Disney holiday specials with her brother Derek in 2016. In 2018, she starred in the Netflix anthology series “Heartstrings,” and in 2019, she joined NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” but left after one season.

Personal Life

Hough supported Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign and grew up in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints but no longer practices the faith. She dated country singer Chuck Wicks and media personality Ryan Seacrest before marrying NHL player Brooks Laich in 2017. The couple announced their separation in May 2020.

Real Estate

In 2009, Julianne purchased a condo in Nashville for $649,000, later selling it for $900,000 in 2013. In 2014, she bought a house in the Hollywood Hills for $1.94 million, which has since appreciated to an estimated $3 million. When traveling, she rents this property for $40,000 per month.

