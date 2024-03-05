Juliette Lewis Siblings: Exploring the Actress’ Family

Juliette Lewis is an American actress and musician born on June 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, California.

She gained recognition in the early 1990s for her portrayals of offbeat characters in independent and arthouse films.

Juliette has received nominations for prestigious awards like the Academy Award, Golden Globe, and Primetime Emmys.

She started her career in television at age 14 and made her film debut with roles in movies like Cape Fear and Natural Born Killers.

Apart from acting, Juliette is also a musician; she formed the rock band Juliette and the Licks in 2003 and later pursued a solo music career.

In recent years, she has been actively involved in television series like Wayward Pines, Secrets and Lies, Yellowjackets among others.

Juliette Lewis siblings

Juliette has eight siblings.

Her siblings include Lightfield Lewis, Brandy Lewis, Dierdre Lewis, Matthew Lewis, Emily Colombier, Peter Lewis, Miles Lewis and Hannah Lewis.

Lightfield is her eldest brother, born on September 8, 1970. He is an actor and director known for his work in Jerry Maguire and The Underground Comedy Movie.

Brandy is her sister, born on December 13, 1975. She is a producer known for Gone in 60 Seconds and The Other Sister.

Dierdre is another sister, known for her roles in Strange Weather, Condition Red and Jesus’s Son.

Matthew is her brother, born on June 27, 1989. He is also an actor, known for his roles in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

Career

Juliette is a prominent American actress and singer known for her versatile career in both film and music.

Born on June 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, California, she rose to fame in the early 1990s with standout performances in movies like Cape Fear and Natural Born Killers.

Lewis quickly became recognized for her unique and offbeat style, earning her the title of the “it girl” of the silver screen during the 1990s.

Apart from her successful acting career, Juliette ventured into music in 2003 by forming the rock band Juliette and the Licks.

She released her debut EP, “…Like a Bolt of Lightning,” in 2004, showcasing her musical talent alongside her acting prowess.

Throughout her career, Juliette has been involved in philanthropic work, supporting organizations like Little Kids Rock, which aims to provide music education to children in public schools.

Additionally, she has been associated with Scientology but announced in December 2021 that she no longer identified as a Scientologist.