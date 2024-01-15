Gender CS Jumwa Chides Governor Lusaka for Calling for Ban of Teen Mothers from Schools

Gender CS Aisha Jumwa has condemned Bungoma Governor Ken Lusaka for calling for the banning of pregnant teen girls from resuming studies.

The governor is quoted by a local newspaper saying that pregnant teenage girls should not resume studies because it makes it seem like a “non-issue”.

“Nowadays girls are getting pregnant and allowed to go back to school, where many are seeing it as a non-issue,” he said.

Lusaka gave the example of St Aquinas Chesikaki Secondary School in Mt Elgon, where 54 girls tested positive for pregnancy.

“We can say that once pregnant schools girls are not allowed in school and that will be the end of her education, that will act as a deterrent for those who may be tempted to get pregnant,” he added.

Jumwa said discriminating against such girls goes against international laws as well as the Constitution of Kenya. She noted that staying in school helps the victims make better life decisions and avoid discrimination.

“It would also serve the governor well to revisit the Kenya Kwanza manifesto which stated that ‘Education is the ultimate means of engendering an equitable society. Equitable education ensures that every child has a chance to fulfil their potential and rise to the highest level of accomplishment irrespective of their social background,” she said.

