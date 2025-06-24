June 25 Statement by David Maraga Campaign Marks Call for Constitutional Accountability

On June 25, 2025, the David Maraga Presidential Campaign Secretariat released a statement recognising the date as a pivotal moment in Kenya’s democratic journey, describing it as the beginning of what it termed the “Third Liberation.”

Referencing Kenya’s historical milestones, the statement likened the current civic awakening—led largely by the youth—to the past struggles against British colonial rule and the fight against one-party dominance. The campaign noted that many young Kenyans, particularly Generation Z, had paid the ultimate price in their quest for accountability, justice, and constitutional governance.

“We stand in solidarity with those who were abducted, tortured, maimed, and murdered,”

the statement read, adding that the right to march and protest is protected under the Constitution of Kenya.

The statement strongly criticized the use of force by state security agencies and condemned what it described as the deployment of goons and state-sponsored militia. It termed such actions a “threat to national security” and urged the government to desist from such practices, warning that they risked undermining state stability.

Furthermore, the campaign expressed concern over the use of uniformed national forces to suppress peaceful demonstrations, calling it unconstitutional. It emphasized that the primary role of police and the military is to protect citizens and national borders—not to disrupt lawful civic expression.

The campaign called for accountability at the highest levels of government in the event of any unlawful use of force against peaceful demonstrators. It urged participants in ongoing protests to remain peaceful and law-abiding and referred citizens to legal support mechanisms, including assistance from the Law Society of Kenya, in case of emergencies.

The statement concluded with a broader appeal to restore the rule of law, human dignity, and institutional integrity in Kenya.

“We, the people, stay committed to peace and justice. To resetting this country to the rule of law, restoring utu and the value for human life, and rebuilding our institutions,”

the statement read.