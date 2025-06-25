Close Menu
    June 25th: Situation in Nairobi and Surrounding Areas

    June 25th: Situation in Nairobi and Surrounding Areas

    Heavy police presence reported along, Kenyatta Avenue, Moi Avenue, and National Archives Areas. No crowd activity observed as of reporting time.

    Wayaki Way: Traffic is flowing smoothly, with police presence observed near the Kangemi footbridge as of 6:40 AM.

    Jogoo Road: Partial roadblock mounted around the Makongeni area. Movement is limited as of 6:20 AM.

    Valley Road: Partial blockage observed near the Department of Defence (DOD) area.

    Supreme Court: Heavy police deployment reported in the vicinity.

    City Hall Way: Roadway reported as blocked, restricting access.

    Parliament Area (CBD): Heavy police deployment reported as of 6:00 AM and parliament Road remains blocked as of 6:20 AM.

    Thika Road: No disruptions reported. Traffic is flowing freely.

    Nairobi–Nakuru Highway (Kimende): At approximately 5:00 AM, a group of residents lit bonfires and obstructed the road using stones, causing slight disruption to traffic flow. The area was cleared by 5:45 AM. Police remain present on many sites.

