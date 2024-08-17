Justin Berfield Siblings: Getting to Know Lorne Berfield

Justin Berfield, born on February 25, 1986, is an American writer, producer, and retired actor, best known for his role as Reese Wilkerson on the sitcom Malcolm in the Middle.

He also starred as Ross Malloy in Unhappily Ever After.

Berfield began acting at age five and has since transitioned to production, serving as Chief Creative Officer at Virgin Produced since 2010.

He is married to Liza Almeida and has one daughter.

Siblings

Justin has one sibling, an older brother named Lorne Berfield, who was born in 1983.

Lorne is also an actor, known for his roles in shows like Unhappily Ever After and Malcolm in the Middle.

In addition to acting, he has worked behind the scenes as a producer on projects such as Sons of Anarchy.

In recent years, Lorne appears to have stepped back from acting.

Justin and Lorne grew up together in Los Angeles, California, where both brothers began their careers as child actors, starting with commercials and various television shows in the 1990s.

Career

Berfield’s journey in the entertainment industry began at a very young age. He started acting at just five years old, landing his first role in a Folgers Coffee commercial.

This early exposure to acting paved the way for his future career, and he quickly became known as The Commercial Kid for his numerous appearances in commercials throughout the 1990s.

His early work helped him gain experience and visibility in the industry.

Berfield’s breakthrough came with his role as Ross Malloy on the sitcom Unhappily Ever After, which aired from 1995 to 1999.

The show, which was a parody of traditional family sitcoms, allowed him to showcase his comedic talent and solidified his place in Hollywood.

However, it was his role as Reese Wilkerson in the critically acclaimed series Malcolm in the Middle that truly launched him into stardom.

The show, which aired from 2000 to 2006, followed the life of a dysfunctional family and was praised for its writing and performances.

In Malcolm in the Middle, Berfield played the role of Reese, the mischievous and often rebellious older brother.

His performance was well-received, and he appeared in all 151 episodes of the series.

Notably, he became the youngest actor to reach 100 episodes in two different shows, a remarkable achievement that highlighted his talent and dedication.

In addition to his live-action roles, Berfield lent his voice to several animated series.

He voiced the character of Larry in The Fairly OddParents and provided the voice for various characters in Kim Possible.

His work in animation showcased his versatility as an actor and allowed him to reach a younger audience.

Awards and accolades

Berfield has received several awards and nominations throughout his career.

He won a YoungStar Award in 2000 for Best Young Ensemble Cast in Television, shared with his Malcolm in the Middle co-stars.

He also won a Young Artist Award in 2003 for Best Ensemble in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama), again shared with his fellow cast members from Malcolm in the Middle.

Additionally, he earned nominations for the Young Artist Awards in various categories, including Best Performance in a TV Series (Comedy or Drama) for his role as Reese Wilkerson and Best Performance in a Feature Film (Supporting Young Actor) for other projects.

Berfield was also nominated for the Hollywood Reporters Young Star Award in 1999 for his performance in Unhappily Ever After.