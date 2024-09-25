Justin Fields Siblings: All About Jaiden and Jessica

Justin Fields is an American professional football quarterback currently playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in the NFL.

He began his college career with the Georgia Bulldogs before transferring to Ohio State, where he earned accolades as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year.

Selected 11th overall by the Chicago Bears in the 2021 NFL Draft, Fields made history with a record for quarterback rushing yards in a single game and a 1,000-yard rushing season.

In 2024, he was traded to the Steelers, contributing to their strong start this season.

Siblings

Fields has two younger sisters, namely Jaiden and Jessica.

Jaiden is a collegiate softball player at the University of Georgia, recognized for her high school achievements in sports and academics.

Jessica, the youngest sibling, is involved in both softball and basketball and was named MVP in a tournament during her middle school years.

Their father, Ivant Fields, and stepmother, Jo Ann Claudrick Fields, also play significant roles in their lives.

College career

Fields began his college journey at the University of Georgia in 2018, where he joined the Bulldogs as a highly touted recruit.

In his freshman year, he played behind starting quarterback Jake Fromm, appearing in 12 games.

After one season at Georgia, Fields transferred to Ohio State University in search of a more prominent role. In the 2019 season, he quickly established himself as the starting quarterback for the Buckeyes.

Additionally, he rushed for 484 yards and ten touchdowns. His outstanding performance earned him recognition as the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year, and he finished fourth in the Heisman Trophy voting.

Fields continued to excel during the 2020 season, leading Ohio State to another Big Ten Championship and a spot in the College Football Playoff National Championship game.

Over his college career at Ohio State, Fields amassed impressive statistics, 5,373 passing yards with 63 touchdowns and only nine interceptions, alongside 1,133 rushing yards and 19 rushing touchdowns.

NFL career

Fields was selected by the Chicago Bears with the 11th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, marking a significant moment as one of the top quarterbacks in his draft class.

He made his debut in Week 3 against the Cleveland Browns; although it was a challenging game against a strong opponent defense, he showed flashes of his potential throughout his rookie season.

Fields had notable performances, including a standout game against the San Francisco 49ers where he threw for two touchdowns and rushed for another.

In his second season with the Bears in 2022, Fields experienced significant growth as a quarterback.

He became known for his dual-threat ability and set records for quarterback rushing yards.

A highlight of that season occurred on November 6, when he rushed for an NFL-record 178 yards by a quarterback in a single game against the Miami Dolphins.

By the end of that season, Fields had amassed over 2,200 passing yards and more than 1,100 rushing yards—making him one of only three quarterbacks in NFL history to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

In March 2024, Fields was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers as part of their efforts to strengthen their quarterback position.

Accolades

Fields has received numerous accolades throughout his football career, both in college and the NFL.

In college, while playing for Ohio State, he was recognized as a two-time Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year (2019, 2020) and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors in both years.

Fields was a Heisman Trophy finalist in 2019 and won several prestigious awards, including the Graham-George Offensive Player of the Year and the Griese-Brees Quarterback of the Year in both 2019 and 2020.

He was also named the 2020 Sugar Bowl MVP and the Chicago Tribune Most Valuable Player Award.

Fields set multiple records at Ohio State, including being first in school history for total offense in a bowl game with 427 yards (2021 Sugar Bowl vs. Clemson) and for completions in a bowl game with 30 completions (2019 Fiesta Bowl vs. Clemson).

He also holds records for passing yards in a bowl game (385 yards) and touchdown passes (six) during the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

In the NFL, Fields has made an impact since being drafted by the Chicago Bears in 2021.

He set the single-game record for quarterback rushing yards with 178 yards in a game against the Miami Dolphins, becoming one of only three quarterbacks to rush for over 1,000 yards in a season.

His performance continues to earn him recognition as he transitions to playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2024.