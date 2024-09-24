Nick Bosa Siblings: Get to Know Joey Bosa

Nick Bosa is a professional football defensive end for the San Francisco 49ers in the NFL.

He played college football at Ohio State and was selected second overall in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Bosa won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award and was named the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

He recently signed a five-year, $170 million contract extension, making him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history.

Siblings

Nick has one sibling, his older brother Joey Bosa, who is a linebacker for the Los Angeles Chargers.

Both brothers played college football at Ohio State and have achieved significant success in the NFL, with Nick being named the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and Joey also recognized as a top pass rusher.

Their father, John Bosa, was also an NFL player, making football a family legacy.

College career

Bosa began his college football journey at Ohio State University in 2016, where he quickly established himself as a formidable defensive player.

Joining a highly competitive defensive line that included future NFL stars, Bosa showcased his skills right from the start.

During his freshman year, he played in 12 games, recording 29 tackles, 5 sacks, and 7 tackles for loss.

His contributions were vital in helping Ohio State secure a spot in the College Football Playoff.

Bosa’s performance reached new heights in the 2017 season, where he emerged as one of the top defensive players in college football.

He finished the season with an impressive tally of 8.5 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, and 39 total tackles.

Unfortunately, Bosa’s junior season in 2018 was marred by injury after he suffered a core muscle injury in September, which required surgery and ultimately led him to make the difficult decision to focus on recovery rather than return to play.

Despite this setback, Bosa left Ohio State with a strong legacy, known for his relentless work ethic, technical skills, and ability to disrupt opposing offenses

Professional career

After declaring for the NFL Draft in early 2019, Nick Bosa was selected second overall by the San Francisco 49ers.

His selection was highly anticipated due to his impressive college resume and potential as an elite pass rusher.

In his rookie season, Bosa made an immediate impact by playing all 16 regular-season games and recording 9 sacks, 25 tackles, and 16 tackles for loss.

His remarkable performance earned him the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award.

The following season in 2020 brought challenges for Bosa as he suffered a torn ACL in Week 2, which sidelined him for the entire year.

However, he made a strong comeback in the 2021 season, recording an impressive 15.5 sacks and earning a spot in the Pro Bowl along with recognition as an All-Pro player.

His continued success carried into the 2022 season when he led the league with 18.5 sacks, further solidifying his status as one of the premier defensive players in the NFL.

Accolades

In college, while playing for Ohio State, Bosa earned several honors, including being named a Freshman All-American in 2016 and receiving First-Team All-American recognition in 2017.

He was also awarded the Big Ten’s Smith-Brown Defensive Lineman of the Year and earned Honorable Mention All-Big Ten honors in 2018 despite an injury-shortened season.

Transitioning to the NFL, Bosa was selected second overall by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2019 Draft.

He won the NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year award that same year after recording 9 sacks and helping his team reach Super Bowl LIV.

In 2022, he achieved significant recognition by winning the NFL Defensive Player of the Year award, leading the league with 18.5 sacks and earning a spot on the First-Team All-Pro list.

Additionally, he has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times (2019, 2021–2023) and received the Deacon Jones Award for leading the league in sacks.