Justin Kurzel Siblings: Getting to Know Jed Kurzel

Justin Dallas Kurzel, born around 1974 in Gawler, South Australia, is an acclaimed Australian film director and screenwriter.

With a Polish father and a Maltese mother, Kurzel grew up in a culturally diverse household, which perhaps influenced his unique storytelling style.

He initially trained as a theatre designer before transitioning into filmmaking, a career shift that has led to a series of critically praised films.

His work often explores themes of violence, human psychology, and complex characters, earning him recognition as one of Australia’s most distinctive directors.

Siblings

Justin has one sibling, his younger brother Jed Kurzel, a blues-rock musician and composer.

Born and raised together in Gawler, South Australia, the brothers shared a competitive yet close relationship during their childhood, with sports serving as a bonding activity.

Jed is a founding member of the Sydney-based band The Mess Hall, a two-piece drums and guitar outfit.

His musical talents extend beyond performing, as he has composed scores for all of Justin’s feature films, including Snowtown (2011), Macbeth (2015), Assassin’s Creed (2016), True History of the Kelly Gang (2018), Nitram (2021), and The Order (2024).

Their partnership began early in Justin’s career when he directed music videos for The Mess Hall, a creative synergy that has become a hallmark of their work together.

Career

After studying at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Dramatic Art in Design in 1995, Kurzel honed his visual storytelling skills as a theatre designer.

His early work included designing for productions like Arthur Miller’s A View From the Bridge at Belvoir Theatre, where he met his wife, actress Essie Davis.

Inspired by his time working with actors and directors, Kurzel transitioned to directing, starting with music videos for his brother Jed’s band, The Mess Hall.

This experience led to his first short film, Blue Tongue (2004), which screened at over 13 international film festivals, including Cannes’ International Critics’ Week, and won Best Short at the Melbourne International Film Festival.

Kurzel’s feature film debut, Snowtown (2011), a chilling depiction of the Snowtown murders, marked him as a formidable talent.

The film, which he also co-wrote, was praised for its raw intensity, though its graphic content sparked controversy.

It premiered at the Adelaide Film Festival, winning the Audience Award, and later received a Special Mention at Cannes’ International Critics’ Week.

Kurzel followed this with a segment in the anthology film The Turning (2013), directing “Boner McPharlin’s Moll,” based on a Tim Winton story.

His ambition grew with Macbeth (2015), a visually striking adaptation of Shakespeare’s tragedy starring Michael Fassbender and Marion Cotillard.

The film competed for the Palme d’Or at Cannes and solidified Kurzel’s reputation for bold storytelling.

In 2016, he took on the high-budget Assassin’s Creed, a video game adaptation featuring Fassbender, Cotillard, and his wife Essie Davis, marking his entry into blockbuster filmmaking.

Subsequent projects include True History of the Kelly Gang (2018), exploring the life of Australian outlaw Ned Kelly, and Nitram (2021), a sobering look at the events leading to the Port Arthur massacre, which also competed for the Palme d’Or.

In 2024, Kurzel released The Order, further showcasing his versatility.

He has also ventured into documentary with Ellis Park (2024), about musician Warren Ellis and his animal sanctuary, and was attached to direct episodes of Apple TV’s Shantaram before departing in 2020.

Kurzel is currently working on a television adaptation of Richard Flanagan’s The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

Accolades

Kurzel’s debut, Snowtown (2011), earned him the AACTA Award for Best Direction, the Gold Hugo at the Chicago International Film Festival, and the Film Critics Circle of Australia Award for Best Directing.

The film also received a Special Mention at Cannes’ International Critics’ Week in 2012.

For The Turning (2013), Kurzel shared a nomination for the AACTA Award for Best Directing with the film’s other contributors.

His adaptation of Macbeth (2015) was a standout, earning a Special Mention in the FIPRESCI Prize and nominations for the Palme d’Or, Golden Camera, Queer Palm, and Critics Week Grand Prize at Cannes, as well as a British Independent Film Award nomination for Best Director.

Nitram (2021) was nominated for the Palme d’Or at Cannes, reflecting Kurzel’s continued ability to captivate international audiences.

His short film Blue Tongue (2004) won Best Short at the Melbourne International Film Festival, an early indicator of his potential.