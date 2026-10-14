Justin Trudeau Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Former Canada Prime Minister

Justin Pierre James Trudeau was born on December 25, 1971, in Ottawa, Ontario, while his father, Pierre Elliott Trudeau, was serving as Prime Minister of Canada.

He is the eldest son of Pierre Trudeau and Margaret Trudeau.

Justin grew up in the public eye as part of one of Canada’s most prominent political families.

Before entering politics, he worked as a teacher, instructing French and mathematics in Vancouver after earning a Bachelor of Arts in literature from McGill University in 1994 and a Bachelor of Education from the University of British Columbia in 1998.

He later served as the 23rd Prime Minister of Canada from November 2015 until March 2025, becoming the first person whose parent had previously held the same office.

Table of Contents Toggle Siblings

Career

Accolades

Siblings

Justin has twl brothers, Alexandre Emmanuel Trudeau, often known as Sacha, was born on December 25, 1973, exactly two years after Justin.

Alexandre has built a career as a filmmaker, journalist, and author.

His documentary work includes films on conflicts in Liberia, Iraq, and Darfur, and he has written the book Barbarian Lost: Travels in the New China.

He has generally kept a lower public profile than his older brother and has avoided direct involvement in politics.

The youngest full brother, Michel Charles-Émile Trudeau, was born on October 2, 1975.

Michel died at the age of 23 on November 13, 1998, when an avalanche swept him into Kokanee Lake in British Columbia while he was skiing.

His body was never recovered.

Justin has also paid public tributes to Michel over the years, including through support for avalanche awareness efforts.

In addition to his full brothers, Justin has three half-siblings. Sarah Elisabeth Coyne is the daughter of Pierre Trudeau and constitutional lawyer Deborah Coyne.

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Kyle Kemper and Alicia Kemper are the children of Margaret Trudeau from her later marriage to Fried Kemper.

These half-siblings have largely remained out of the public spotlight.

Career

After completing his education and teaching for several years, Justin Trudeau entered federal politics.

In 2007 he won the Liberal Party nomination for the Montreal riding of Papineau and was first elected to the House of Commons in 2008.

He was re-elected in subsequent elections and served as a Member of Parliament until 2025.

In 2013 he became leader of the Liberal Party of Canada.

Under his leadership the Liberals achieved a dramatic victory in the 2015 federal election, rising from third-party status to a majority government.

Trudeau was sworn in as Prime Minister on November 4, 2015.

His governments later formed minority administrations following the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Key policy areas during his tenure included the Canada Child Benefit, the legalization of recreational cannabis, medical assistance in dying, Senate reform, and the introduction of a federal carbon tax.

On January 6, 2025, he announced his intention to resign as both Prime Minister and Liberal Party leader once a successor was chosen.

He left office in March 2025 after nearly a decade in the role.

Accolades

Trudeau holds the distinction of being the first Canadian Prime Minister who is the child of a previous Prime Minister.

He is also the second-youngest person to hold the office, assuming the role at age 43.

In 2019 he was awarded the title of Grand Cross of the Ordre de la Pléiade. His 2015 election victory produced one of the largest seat gains by a single party in Canadian history.

Earlier in his public life, the eloquent eulogy he delivered at his father’s funeral in 2000 brought him national attention and marked an early high point in his public recognition.

Throughout his career he has been recognized for advocacy work related to youth, the environment, and education prior to and during his time in elected office.