Justin Whalin Siblings: Meet the Siblings Squad Behind the Actor

Justin Whalin, born on September 6, 1974, in San Francisco, California, is an American actor and former drama teacher.

He is best known for his role as Jimmy Olsen in the television series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Supermanand as Andy Barclay in Child’s Play 3.

Whalin began his acting career at age 11, starring in The Little Prince and later earning a Daytime Emmy for his performance in the CBS Schoolbreak Special Other Mothers.

After a successful acting career spanning nearly two decades, Whalin retired from acting in 2009.

Siblings

Whalin has a blended family structure due to his parents’ divorce when he was seven years old.

He has a younger half-brother, an older stepbrother and stepsister, namely Michele Dahlberg, Danny Quiros and Michael Galo-Rothman.

His mother, Terry Villanueva, is a teacher and school administrator, while his father, Craig Whalin, works as a real estate appraiser.

Both parents remarried after their divorce, contributing to Whalin’s half-sibling and step-sibling relationships.

Career

Whalin began his acting career at age 11, starring in the play The Little Prince at San Francisco’s Victoria Theatre.

He caught the attention of a casting director while taking an acting class, which led to his first TV role on General Hospital.

Whalin’s breakout role came in 1991 when he portrayed the teenage Andy Barclay in Child’s Play 3.

He went on to star in other films like John Waters’ cult classic Serial Mom and the Disney Channel movie Susie Q.

From 1994 to 1997, Whalin played the role of Jimmy Olsen in the TV series Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

He won a Daytime Emmy in 1993 for his performance in the CBS Schoolbreak Special Other Mothers.

Some of Whalin’s other notable acting credits include Dungeons & Dragons, Miracle at Midnight and Final Encounter.

He auditioned for the role of Billy Loomis in the 1996 slasher film Scream.

Whalin retired from acting in 2009 to pursue a career in education.

He became a social studies and drama teacher at The Learning Castle and La Cañada Preparatory, schools operated by his mother Terry Villanueva.

In addition to teaching, Whalin enjoys hobbies like scuba diving, golfing, and playing the blues on his electric guitar.

He was previously married to Reina Flynn from 2006 to 2009.

Awards and accolades

Whalin has received several awards and nominations throughout his acting career.

One of his most notable achievements is winning a Daytime Emmy Award in 1994 for Outstanding Performer in a Children’s Special for his role in the CBS Schoolbreak Special episode, Other Mothers.

In addition to this win, Whalin has been nominated for several other prestigious awards.

He was nominated for a Young Artist Award in 1991 for Best Young Actor in a Daytime Series for his work on Santa Barbara.

The following year, he received two nominations from the Young Artist Awards: one for Best Young Actor Guest Starring or Recurring Role in a TV Series for his appearance on Blossom, and another for Best Young Actor Starring in a Cable Special for Perfect Harmony.

Whalin was also nominated for a Saturn Award in 1992 for Best Performance by a Younger Actor for his role in Child’s Play 3.

Additionally, he received a nomination from the NCLR Bravo Awards in 1996 for Outstanding Television Series Actor in a Crossover Role for his performance in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman.

Personal life

Whalin married Reina Flynn on July 16, 2006.

Reina is known for her work as a producer and actress, although she has a lower profile compared to Whalin.

The couple’s marriage was relatively private, and they did not have any children together.

Unfortunately, their relationship faced challenges, leading Whalin to file for divorce in 2009, just three years after their wedding.

The reasons for their split have not been publicly detailed, and both have since moved on with their lives.

Before marrying Reina Flynn, Whalin was in a notable relationship with actress Kristanna Loken from 1995 to 1998.

Loken is best known for her role in the Terminator franchise and has had a successful career in film and television.

Their relationship was well-publicized during the late 1990s, but like many young Hollywood romances, it eventually came to an end.