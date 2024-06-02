Kadeem Hardison Net Worth

Kadeem Hardison, an accomplished American actor, has a net worth of $2 million. He gained widespread recognition for his role as Dwayne Wayne on the iconic sitcom “A Different World.” Over the years, Hardison has built a diverse and successful career in both television and film.

Early Life

Born on July 24, 1965, in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, New York, Kadeem Hardison is the son of Donald McFadden, an antique and fine art collector, and Bethann Hardison, a pioneering runway model and advocate for diversity in the fashion industry. Growing up in a creatively enriched environment, Hardison was exposed to the arts from an early age, which paved the way for his career in acting.

Kadeem Hardison Career

Hardison’s acting career began in 1981 with a role in an episode of “ABC Afterschool Specials.” He gained further experience with appearances in “The Cosby Show” and roles in films like “Beat Street,” “The House of Dies Drear,” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain.” In 1987, he landed the role of Dwayne Wayne on “A Different World,” a spin-off of “The Cosby Show.” The series, set at a fictional historically black college, tackled significant social issues and made Hardison a household name, thanks in part to his character’s distinctive style and iconic eyewear.

While starring in “A Different World,” Hardison continued to build his filmography with roles in “School Daze,” “I’m Gonna Git You Sucka,” “White Men Can’t Jump,” and “Def by Temptation.” He also made guest appearances on popular shows like “Sesame Street” and lent his voice to “Captain Planet and the Planeteers.”

Following “A Different World,” Hardison’s career remained robust with a lead role in the sitcom “Between Brothers” and appearances in numerous films such as “Dancing in September,” “30 Years to Life,” and “Instinct to Kill.” He hosted episodes of “Livin’ Large” and continued to voice characters in animated series like “Static Shock.”

Continued Success

In the 2000s and beyond, Hardison made guest appearances on various television shows including “My Name is Earl,” “House,” “Everybody Hates Chris,” and “Cold Case.” He also appeared in films like “Bratz” and “Made of Honour.”

From 2015 to 2018, Hardison played a main role in the Disney Channel series “K.C. Undercover,” starring alongside Zendaya. He continued to take on diverse roles in projects such as “Supernatural,” “Psych 2: Lassie Come Home,” “Love Is _,” and the comedy film “Paddleton.” In 2019, he had a recurring role on the series “Black Monday” and appeared in “Teenage Bounty Hunters” in 2020.

Recent Projects

In 2022, Hardison appeared in an episode of “Grown-ish” and had a recurring role as Detective Kinder in “The Lincoln Lawyer.” He also played the character Arlo in the science fiction series “Moonhaven.”

Personal Life

Kadeem Hardison married American singer Chanté Moore in 1997, a year after they welcomed their daughter Sophia. The couple divorced in 2000. He has also been romantically linked to actresses Cree Summer and Darlene Tejeiro. Despite his public career, Hardison maintains a private personal life. He remains close friends with actor Darryl Bell, his co-star from “A Different World.”

