Juliette Lewis Net Worth

Juliette Lewis, an American actress and singer, has a net worth of $5 million. Known for her distinctive roles in films and television shows such as “Natural Born Killers,” “Starsky and Hutch,” “Wayward Pines,” “Old School,” and “Hysterical Blindness,” Lewis has carved a niche for herself in the entertainment industry. In 2021, she gained further acclaim by starring in the critically acclaimed Showtime series “Yellowjackets.”

Early Life

Juliette Lake Lewis was born on June 21, 1973, in Los Angeles, California. Her father, Geoffrey Lewis, was an actor, and her mother worked as a graphic designer. She has eight siblings, including half-siblings from her father’s other marriage. Despite her parents divorcing when she was two, Lewis spent her childhood with both parents in Los Angeles. Her first acting role came in 1980 with an uncredited appearance in the film “Bronco Billy,” starring her father and Clint Eastwood.

Juliette Lewis Career

Lewis’s first credited film appearance was in the 1987 television movie “Home Fires.” That same year, she was cast in the television show “I Married Dora,” which ran for one season. In 1988, she appeared in episodes of “Facts of Life” and the film “My Stepmother Is an Alien.” 1989 saw her in several projects, including “Meet the Hollowheads,” “The Running Kind,” “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” and guest appearances on “The Wonder Years.” In 1990, she starred alongside Brad Pitt in the television movie “Too Young to Die?,” based on the real-life case of Attina Marie Cannaday.

Breakout Roles

Lewis’s breakthrough came in 1991 with the Martin Scorsese remake of “Cape Fear,” where she played the daughter of a family targeted by a psychopathic criminal. Her performance earned her nominations for a Golden Globe and an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress.

In 1992, she had roles in Woody Allen’s “Husbands and Wives” and “That Night,” marking Katherine Heigl’s film debut. 1993 saw her in “Kalifornia,” “Romeo is Bleeding,” and “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape?” opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. In 1994, she starred with Woody Harrelson in “Natural Born Killers,” earning two MTV Movie Award nominations. She continued with notable roles in “The Basketball Diaries” (1995), “Strange Days” (1995), “From Dusk Till Dawn” (1996), “Some Girl” (1998), and “The Other Sister” (1999).

2000s Career

In the 2000s, Lewis appeared in films such as “The Way of the Gun” (2001), “Picture Claire” (2002), and “Gaudi Afternoon” (2002). She had guest roles in TV shows like “Dharma and Greg,” “Free for All,” “My Name Is Earl,” “Pancake Mountain,” and “Memphis Beat.” Her role in “Hysterical Blindness” (2003) earned her Emmy and Independent Spirit Award nominations. She also appeared in “Starsky and Hutch” (2004), “Daltry Calhoun” (2005), and “The Darwin Awards” (2006).

Music Career

In addition to acting, Lewis pursued a music career, forming the band Juliette and the Licks. They released their debut album “You’re Speaking My Language” in 2005, followed by “Four on the Floor” in 2007. She went solo with the album “Terra Incognita” in 2009, receiving mixed reviews.

2010s Career

In the 2010s, Lewis starred in “Sympathy for Delicious” (2010) and “Due Date” (2010). She appeared in “Hick” (2011) and the TV show “The Firm” (2012). In 2013, she was in “August: Osage County,” which featured Academy Award-nominated performances by Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts. Lewis had recurring roles in “Wayward Pines” (2015) and “Secrets and Lies” (2015-2016). In 2018, she starred in “Back Roads,” “A Million Little Pieces,” and “Anthem of a Teenage Prophet.”

Personal Life

Juliette Lewis has been a member of the Church of Scientology since the early 1990s but identifies as a Christian who practices Scientology. She supports the nonprofit Little Kids Rock, which provides music education to disadvantaged schools.

Real Estate

In January 2019, Lewis purchased a home in the Hollywood Hills for $1.5 million.

Juliette Lewis Net Worth

