Kakamega man killed in night attack at home

A 42-year-old man was killed in a night attack by unknown assailants at his home in Ebubala Village, Eshikalame Location, Mumias West Sub-County, Kakamega County.

The deceased, identified as Paul Nzadbukha, was reportedly murdered after a group of assailants stormed his homestead while his family was asleep.

According to police, they were notified of the incident at around 1:40 a.m. by the deceased’s relative

Police officers visited the scene and found the body lying outside the house with multiple cut wounds to the head and stomach, suspected to have been inflicted with a sharp object.

Preliminary investigations indicated that the assailants arrived at the homestead while the occupants were asleep and demanded that Nzadbukha come outside.

He reportedly refused to comply, prompting the attackers to break down the door and force him outside, where they allegedly attacked and killed him.

His wife and their 14-year-old son, who were inside the house during the attack, were not injured.

Police documented the scene before moving the body to Butere Funeral Home, where it awaits further procedures.

Investigations into the murder are ongoing, with the assailants yet to be identified.

And police have arrested three suspects in connection with the murder of a 25-year-old man whose body was found at Katakii Quarry, popularly known as Kwa Wavinya, in Athi River East, Machakos County.

The deceased, identified as Charles Kariuki Wanjiru, was found dead at the quarry in Ngelani.

Police visited the scene and found Wanjiru’s body lying on the ground with visible injuries to the head and bloodstains across his body.

Preliminary investigations indicate that the deceased had allegedly quarrelled with his colleagues before the disagreement escalated into violence, resulting in his death.

The suspects remain in police custody as investigations into the circumstances surrounding the killing continue.

Wanjiru’s body was moved to Shalom Hospital mortuary, where it awaits a postmortem examination to establish the cause of death.