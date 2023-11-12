Kalonzo Confirms 2027 Presidential Bid

Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka is confident he can bag the presidency in 2027.

Speaking on Saturday, the former vice president said that with the support of other Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Alliance leaders, he could easily become Kenya’s sixth president.

According to Kalonzo, opposition leader Raila Odinga has no choice but to support his bid since he has backed him (Raila) three times in the past.

“Raila has to support me this time round. During the 2022 polls, you told me to rally alone. Leaders came and told me to support Raila’s bid close to a week’s time to the ballot and I did exactly so and we are still together,” Kalonzo said.

“Our brother (Raila) spoke his mind and we are still walking together and we aren’t going back.”

Kalonzo also applauded Catholic Bishops for “standing up for the truth”.

The Bishops on Friday demanded that the government address five issues bedeviling Kenyans. One of the issues was the high cost of living.

“I want to thank the Catholic bishops. They stood for the truth. In fact, I’m now seeing the church being what it used to be during Ndingi Mwana Nzeki. When the situation got worse, he stood firm,” he said.

“I see that my brother Bishop Martin Kivuva and the Episcopal team issued a strong statement in Nakuru as a Catholic Church. If we don’t speak the truth, the country can get into problems.”

He was in the company of; Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti, her deputy Francis Mwangangi, Woman representative Joyce Kamene, MPs Robert Basil (Yatta) and his Matungulu counterpart Stephen Mule.

Also present were MCAs from Machakos, Kitui and Makueni counties.