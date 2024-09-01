Kalonzo Declares 2027 Race is Between Him and Ruto

Azimio co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka has announced that the race for Presidency in 2027 will be between him and President William Ruto.

Musyoka who has through the backing of other opposition leaders identified himself as the opposition leader made the announcement when he attended a church service in Mombasa on Sunday.

He joined worshippers at the historic and oldest Catholic cathedral in Kenya, Holy Ghost Cathedral.

“I am the official leader of the opposition in Kenya and the 2027 Presidential race would be between me and the incumbent President William Ruto,” said Musyoka

Musyoka added that the people of Kenya have said Okoa Katiba – Okoa Kenya is the only option.

“We are with the people, as simple as that,” he said

The Wiper leader who has been visiting Mombasa County since Friday, was accompanied by DAP K Party leader Eugene Wamalwa, Jubilee Party Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni, former Kiambu County Governor Ferdinand Waititu, Kitui County Senator Enoch Wambua, Machakos County Women Rep Joyce Kamene and Makueni MP Susan Kiama among others. Musyoka has consistently stated that he was firmly in the opposition and as its leader, he would hold the Kenya Kwanza regime accountable at each opportunity.

Musyoka who is also the former Vice-president has also on many occasions during his tour across the country indicated that his team which is opposed to the government would grow as 2027 approaches adding that his side will form the next government.

During the Akamba Cultural festival held at the coastal city of Mombasa on Saturday, former Bahati MP Kimani Ngunjiri made a surprise entrance which fuelled rumours that he would soon join the People’s team led by Musyoka.

The former VP who has had a busy schedule in Mombasa also joined friends and family of Mombasa cement owner Hasmukh ‘Hassu’ Patel at the Shree Cutchi Leva Patel Samaj in Nyali.

Speaking to mourners Musyoka said that Hassu who was also a philanthropist had assisted many especially the poor in the country.

“He inspired and empowered innumerable and vulnerable members of our society, not because he wanted their votes, but because he had a servant’s heart,”said Musyoka.

He added that while Hassu spent millions of his own hard earned monthly on helping the needy and transforming Mombasa, he did not show off .

“Unlike other leaders who go to harambees with stolen public money the deceased used his own resources to help the poor.”

He was later on cremated in a ceremony where the Blue Economy Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho represented President William Ruto who after ending his four tour of Nyanza region attended a church service in Bungoma county and inspected the ongoing construction of Kanduyi stadium.

He later flew to China for a meeting.